The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - My regrets at FHC –Auta
20th September 2017 - NUT threatens strike over salary, gratuity arrears
20th September 2017 - Shun acts that endanger environment, Dogara urges Nigerians
20th September 2017 - How to achieve Biafra –Ejikeme
20th September 2017 - Our role in 2015 elections –Haykin, USAID Mission Director
20th September 2017 - Ekiti guber: PDP primary’ll shock Fayose, says aspirant
20th September 2017 - Oyo to borrow £5m to purchase tractors
20th September 2017 - Legal implications of the president or military proscribing IPOB
20th September 2017 - The summary of hidden spiritual knowledge
20th September 2017 - Wonder–woman who cures prostate cancer wth herbs (9)
Home / National / My regrets at FHC –Auta

My regrets at FHC –Auta

— 20th September 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Retired Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta has said his only regret as head of the court was inability to complete the seven storey court building in Lagos Division.

Auta retired from the bench after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

He said during his tenure as chief judge, he vigourously pursued institutional and infractural development of the court.

Auta said his leadership commenced the seven storey court edifice, to ease accommodation challenges judges encounter in Lagos, and also, to specifically make the court’s impact felt in the state. 

In his valedictory speech, the retired justice told the gathering that the court building project could not be completed due to sharp decline in financial allocation to the court.

“I had, during my tenure, vigourously pursued institutional and structural development of the federal high court. We commenced the seven storey court building in Lagos, which could have been completed by now if sufficient funds were available.

“My only regret, therefore, is that I was unable to complete the edifice in Lagos, which was not really my fault but because we did not get sufficient funds from government to complete the building which is now on the fifth floor”

Meanwhile, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has called on stakeholders to work hard to retain the integrity, credibility and the impartiality of the judiciary, which he described as the anchor on which civilised society rests.

He made the call yesterday at Auta’s valedictory session.

Malami acknowledged the role of the Federal High Court in resolving, among others, knotty constitutional and political matters which are constantly brought before it as our democracy continues to evolve.

The minister called on the court to continue to play a crucial role in fostering a higher level of confidence, by all citizens, in the judiciary, through emphasis on discipline and credibility of judicial personnel and a committed defence of the rule of law.

“The judicial arm of government is the anchor on which our claim to civilised society rests. We must all work hard, therefore, to ensure that it retains the integrity, the credibility and the impartiality that makes it truly the last hope of all men. 

In his speech, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abubakar Mahmoud,   noted that the exposure of the judiciary to elements which seeks to tear it apart must be corrected.

Mahmoud, who was represented by the secretary of the bar, Mr Isiaka Abiola Olagunju,  said the judiciary and the legal profession should remain standing, even if other arms of government lay prostrate

The NBA disclosed that the legal profession is facing legal, institutional and regulatory constraints. 

“The result is that the profession is not properly regulated.

One of my four point agenda as President of the Bar relates to regulation of the legal profession.

To tackle these regulatory constraints, we set up the NBA Regulation of the legal Profession Committee. 

That Committee has since presented its final report and a draft Bill for regulating the legal profession in Nigeria. 

“We are currently sending copies to all stakeholders including the heads of courts in the judiciary for their input before formal presentation to the National Assembly.

The NBA will very shortly convene a policy dialogue to discuss on regulation of the legal profession in Nigeria.

Part of the agenda of the policy dialogue shall be to discuss the final report of the NBA Legal Profession Regulation Review Committee. “

the

Retired Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta has said his only regret as head of the court was inability to complete the seven storey court building in Lagos Division.

Auta said during his tenure as chief judge, he vigourously pursued institutional and infractural development of the court.

Auta said his leadership commenced the seven storey court edifice, to ease accommodation challenges judges encounter in Lagos, and also, to specifically make the court’s impact felt in the state. 

In his valedictory speech,the retired justice told the gathering that the court building project could not be completed due to sharp decline in financial allocation to the court.

“I had, during my tenure, vigourously pursued institutional and structural development of the federal high court. We commenced the seven storey court building in Lagos, which could have been completed by now if sufficient funds were available.

“My only regret, therefore, is that I was unable to complete the edifice in Lagos, which was not really my fault but because we did not get sufficient funds from government to complete the building which is now on the fifth floor”

Sent from my BlackBerry 10 smartphone.

.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

My regrets at FHC –Auta

— 20th September 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Retired Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta has said his only regret as head of the court was inability to complete the seven storey court building in Lagos Division. Auta retired from the bench after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years. He said during his…

  • NUT threatens strike over salary, gratuity arrears

    — 20th September 2017

    The Nigeria Union of Teachers disclosed, yesterday, that 13 state governments were still owing primary and secondary school teachers various months of salary arrears. The union’s acting Secretary-General, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, told the News Agency of Nigeria, in Abuja, that previously, 19 states owed, but some states have paid except 13. Ike-Ene said the states…

  • Shun acts that endanger environment, Dogara urges Nigerians

    — 20th September 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has called on Nigerians to shun activities that endangered the environment,  so as to minimise effects of climate change in the country. Dogara made the call when he opened a two-day public hearing on six bills by the House Committee on Environment and Habitat. The…

  • How to achieve Biafra –Ejikeme

    — 20th September 2017

    By Zika Bobby Journalist and popular Onitsha preacher, Theo Ejikeme, blames some of the challenges confronting Ndigbo on the failure of religious organisations particularly churches in the region, to live up to their billings in drawing the attention of God to the plight of the people. He also speakes on how the Igbo could achieve…

  • Our role in 2015 elections –Haykin, USAID Mission Director

    — 20th September 2017

    From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Nigeria Mission Director, Stephen M. Haykin, has explained the role the U.S. government played in the events surrounding the 2015 general elections. In this interview, Haykin said all of the assistance the United States provided Nigeria regarding the 2015 elections were provided under the aegis…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share