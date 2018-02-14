The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Herdsmen sack Ondo council
14th February 2018 - My problem with Kwankwaso –Ganduje
14th February 2018 - 25 students, 3 teachers crushed to death
14th February 2018 - JAMB uncovers another N26m fraud
14th February 2018 - Ikpeazu has done well – Secondus 
14th February 2018 - CBN seeks more powers to revoke banks’ licences
14th February 2018 - Guber poll: Okorocha’s endorsement of son-in-law raises dust in APC 
14th February 2018 - The Sun signs super star, Tuface, for award event
14th February 2018 - Buhari in trance –Soyinka
13th February 2018 - Al-Makura orders evacuation of encroached grazing reserves in Nasarawa
Home / Cover / National / My problem with Kwankwaso –Ganduje

My problem with Kwankwaso –Ganduje

— 14th February 2018

•No underage voting in Kano LG poll, says gov

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said that his resistance of Rabiu Kwankwaso’s control from outside is the main reason behind their feud in recent times.

He noted that there is no way his political history will be complete without Kwankwaso and neither will Kwankwaso’s political history be complete without him, adding that they were friends that fell apart when the center could no longer hold. 

Both men were political allies with Ganduje serving as deputy to Kwankwaso. A political feud between them, however, seems unresolvable, despite efforts by the party and President Muhammadu Buhari to do so.

They had taken their rivalry to the next level in January when they fixed rallies for the same area on the same day.

President Buhari had to prevailed on the former governor of the state also known as Kwankwasiyya, to call off his at the last minute. 

Ganduje while speaking to State House Correspondents on the sidelines during the Hightable Dialogue on Ethical Values and National Security held in Abuja, said: “Well, as you know we were very good friends. In fact my political history cannot be complete without Kwankwaso and the history of Kwankwaso politics cannot be complete without me. But somewhere, somehow, things went wrong. But we believe, in politics, you will get  to a point you cannot rule and manage a state and then you are being controlled from outside, you know that is  a very very difficult situation if you look at the psychology of leaders.”

He also criticised persons alleging underage voting in the state’s Local Government election held last weekend, explaining that there was no such thing  in Kano.

According to the Governor, “That was propaganda. You can ask the national observers who went there, they held a press conference, all those pictures were children from school assembly. It is not true, it is part of the propaganda. Let them go back to the states and investigate and see if children queued up and voted in the election? So we don’t even need to respond to such falsehood. Ask those who are credible and who witnessed the election, I think that is the most important thing rather than rely on the social media where things are crafted and pictures manipulated. We don’t rely on that.”

On the insecurity in the state, Ganduje said: “Well, we conducted local government elections precisely on Saturday February 10, and it was very peaceful. Independent observers were there, the result was 100 percent APC. The election was free and fair. people can see that there was no  insecurity as publicize. People believe that there is insecurity in Kano but in I can assure that Kano is peaceful.

“A month ago we had inter-faith dialogue between the Christians and Muslims and the Ulamas and the clergymen were all there. We had a resolution pertaining to the Peace and stability in the state. And since I came into office, there has not been any outbreak of instability in the state, nobody has been killed, nobody has been injured as a result of political activities.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen sack Ondo council

— 14th February 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen, yesterday, stormed the secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State and threatened to kill some workers. The herdsmen, numbering over 30, reportedly stormed the council secretariat in the afternoon and vandalised some valuables belonging to the staff of the local government. Daily Sun was…

  • My problem with Kwankwaso –Ganduje

    — 14th February 2018

    •No underage voting in Kano LG poll, says gov Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said that his resistance of Rabiu Kwankwaso’s control from outside is the main reason behind their feud in recent times. He noted that there is no way his political history will be complete without Kwankwaso…

  • 25 students, 3 teachers crushed to death

    — 14th February 2018

    •Trailer runs over school bus in Kano Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 28 people including 25 students, three teachers of Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School (GCDSS), Misau, Bauchi State, and a driver, were crushed to death by a trailer yesterday. Daily Sun gathered that the students and their teachers were travelling to Gidan Dan…

  • JAMB uncovers another N26m fraud

    — 14th February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja  Barely one week after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) uncovered a N36 million fraud allegedly perpetrated by its Benue State sales clerk, Philomena, the board, yesterday, uncovered another fraud of N26 million allegedly perpetrated by its former Nasarawa State coordinator, Tanko.  Tanko was said to have embezzled the money he generated…

  • Ikpeazu has done well – Secondus 

    — 14th February 2018

    National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said commended Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu’s per formance on the delivery of democracy dividends. Speaking during a tour of completed and ongoing projects in Abia yesterday, the PDP national chairman thanked governor Ikpeazu for inviting the National Working Committee (NWC) of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]il.com

Share