My plans to give back to society – Mimi Orjiekwe

— 3rd March 2018

Few weeks ago, Mimi Orjiekwe launched her much-awaited make-up line. She chose February 14, Valentine’s Day, to do so.

The beautiful actress shares the reason she is making her line a gift for every woman who loves to feel beautiful, regardless of the huge financial implications.

“I want to contribute to society by providing quality services. It is a store where cosmetics are sold but we are focusing on a make-up line for women right now. I hope with time, we can cater to men too. In anything I do, I want to give my best. I intend to grow my business to be able to compete with international brands and I know it is possible,” she explained.

The Enugu State-born single mother of one also shared with Inside Nollywood how she had remained in shape even while nursing her pretty little girl.

“I gained weight when I had my baby because I had to breastfeed her for a long time, but I was slim while pregnant. However, I work out every morning and I am on a diet. Though, I anticipated that I would get fat and my stomach would be bigger, the joy of being a mother supersedes all that. You can always fix your body later, and it is worth sacrificing your body to have a child.”

