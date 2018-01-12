The Sun News
MY periodKit’s Bamisaye guns for Chivas’ $1m prize

— 12th January 2018

Entrepreneur and founder of MY periodKit, Folasade Bamisaye, is one step closer to a share of Chivas Regal’s $1 million fund.

This is coming after winning the Nigerian final of the Chivas Venture 2018, a global startup competition that gives away $1 million in no-strings funding every year to the most promising social startups from around the world.

Bamisaye will join 26 all-star social entrepreneurs from across the globe, and go head-to-head for a place in the final five and the chance to pitch their businesses in front of thousands of international tech addicts, investors, entrepreneurs and media.

Chivas Regal, one of the world’s leading Scotch whiskies, has this year joined forces with Europe’s leading tech festival, TNW Conference, to host the fourth annual Chivas Venture Global Final in Amsterdam on May 24, 2018. The collaboration with tech industry heavyweights, The Next Web, builds on the first three years of the Chivas Venture, and provides an even stronger global platform for the startups to share their world-changing ideas.

MY periodKit is a social enterprise that tackles the menace of menstrual hygiene amongst girls and women of reproductive age in rural settlements. Through its sanitary pads made of biodegradable products from banana stems, women from these low-income settlements now have access to affordable menstrual solutions thus preserving their hygiene and dignity.

Ahead of the Chivas Venture Global Final, the 27 ambitious entrepreneurs will take part in a three-day Accelerator Programme hosted at the world-famous University of Oxford at The Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship. The Accelerator Programme will give opportunities to the finalists to develop leadership skills, take part in practical workshops and be inspired by global visionaries on critical topics that affect for-purpose businesses.

From April 4, 2018, it will be up to the public to decide which of the social start-ups will win an initial share of the prize fund. After an intense three weeks of online voting, the first $200,000 of the fund will be distributed, with the overall public vote winner taking home $50,000. The remainder of the $1 million fund will be allocated live at the Chivas Venture Global Final 2018.

“I am delighted MY periodKit has been selected as this year’s winner for the Chivas Venture competition in Nigeria. The Chivas Venture serves as a credible platform to showcase MY periodKit to the world. I am really looking forward to the opportunity to learn and refine our business model by attending the accelerator week where I will be coached by world-class business mentors at the University of Oxford, and going to compete for a share of a million dollars which will give us the opportunity to scale the business. Thank you Chivas for this great opportunity. Looking forward to representing Nigeria at the Global Final,” Folasade Bamisaye, said.

