My passion for down syndrome kids -Seun Olota

Saxophonist, Seun Olota, has opened up on why he is passionate about kids living with disabilities. In a chat with TS weekend recently in festal town Lagos when Mo-rainbow Ability centre held a walk to create awareness about the condition, Olota said: “I find it an honour to contribute my own quota towards supporting kids living with Down Syndrome and other disabilities. I have been involved with NGOs on humanitarian projects. There is an aspect of music called Music Therapy (TM) where music is invoked as tool for cure.

“I have worked with some students of Modupe Cole Memorial Home and later The Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria and now Mo-Rainbow Foundation. I teach them music and sometimes we make music together.

“I am using this opportunity to reach out to my fellow celebs to reach out to this beautiful children. There is ability in disability. Well, some don’t have much but the little we all can contribute to elevate humanity the better for the human society. No one is useless nor invalid.” Olota who is currently working on a 12 tracker brand new album added.