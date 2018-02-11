The Sun News
Home / Features / My mum plays father and mother’s roles effectively – Gabby Ibeabuchi

My mum plays father and mother’s roles effectively – Gabby Ibeabuchi

— 11th February 2018

Bolatito Adebayo

Gabby Ibeabuchi is a celebrity designer and he is the CEO Twelve O6 Fashion Designing outfit. Gabby was a one -time well-celebrated model and he also left his banking job to pursue his dreams. In this interview, he shared with us his relationship with his mum, his father’s death and many more sundry issues.

 

What inspired your new designs? 

I get inspired by my environment. Almost everything I see inspires me. Apart from the fact that I’m naturally gifted, creativity is more like a lifestyle for me. My job is so easy because I do it effortlessly with passion.

What is the acceptance like?

The acceptance is massive. It gives me the drive to do more. I feel fulfilled each time someone benefits from my creativity in any form. I love what I do and it’s easy to do it well hence appreciation and acceptance. I have customers around the world and half of them I have never met. Referrals from satisfied customers create more opportunities for us every day. Today I have lots of customers from Europe, Canada, UK and even Australia. You also can’t take away character/integrity which is one of our core values. It has really made way for us.

What was your growing up like?

Growing up I would say was good on the average. Born to an above average family and being the last child was interesting. Though we lost our Dad when I was in secondary school which came with some challenges, but thank God for a great mum who was able to fill the gap and made it easy for us. The worse thing that can happen to a family is to lose the head no matter how well to do you are. I miss him greatly!

When last did you see your mum?

We may not see like now and then but my mum and I talk almost every day. Sometimes I avoid her calls because she will always chip in “when am I having my daughter in law” Almost everyday haba! God will do it soon ok?…(smiles)

What does she do for a living?

She is currently retired and occupies her husband’s house. We take good care of her. I won’t let her work even though she wants to sometimes. My mum loves to work.

Between your dad and your mum who is your favourite?

As a child, I would say, my Dad, because he never beat me and would punish anyone who made me cry. My mum is a disciplinarian to the core. She used to flog me “wella” . I have grown to appreciate and love her the more knowing part of what she did then helped to shape my character. She is a wonderful woman!

What are the lessons you have had from your mum that you still hold dearly to your heart? 

The things I hate most in my life are lie and deceit. I give that to my mum. Always say the truth even if the penalty is death. She is very spiritual and taught us the way of God. My mum till date calls me every Sunday to ask how service was. Just because I can’t lie I have to be in church every Sunday. She taught us to be independent which I caught earlier in my life. Her watchwords” believe in yourself, with God all things are possible!

What is her favourite meal that you also enjoy most?

I love vegetable with okro (with achara) and I miss it dearly especially the way mum makes it(future wife pay attention o). In fact I like everything that has vegetable in it and mum knows how to make that happen (laughs).

What does she enjoy doing?

She likes church activities and giving to make someone happy even at her expense. She always reminds me of people to help. She loves to pray with us. She calls me 6 am, 1st of every month for serious prayer.

Was your mum very strict?

Yes, she was very strict .Even till now. Please don’t tell her I said so o .. (laughs)

What was your mum like back then compared to now that she is older? 

She has always been prayerful. Even more prayerful now. She likes reminding you about things you should know even as an adult. Sometimes I have to forcefully educate her more on things she feels she knows better. Sometimes she doesn’t realize she is old, she still talks to you the way she did 30 years ago.  I tell her always, mama calm down joor.

What’s the greatest sacrifice you mum has ever made for you?

Playing the role of a father and mother effectively. She went beyond her elastic limit to make us comfortable. It’s unimaginable!

As a teenager and young adult, what did she tell you about girls?

I can’t remember my mum seeing me with a girl by the corner till date. She never told me anything but it just can’t happen for reasons I can’t explain.

What are the things that make her happy? 

She loves anything you put God in. If you want to calm her down just quote a Bible verse you are good to go. She hates one involving himself in anything that would ridicule family’s name. She is happy when everyone around her is happy.

What makes her sad? 

If you don’t do things that make her happy as stated above

What physical features did you pick from her? 

Most of my features I took from her. My mum is a very beautiful woman. “My papa sabi beta thing”

Is your mum a very fashionable person?

She is extremely fashionable. I remember her taking us to the best tailors in town just to make us look exceptional. She loves what I’m doing too. When I resigned from the bank to start my fashion label (Twelve06) I didn’t know how to tell her. After two months I summoned the courage and surprisingly she told me she was waiting for this time. That was the highlight of my career, in fact, the greatest motivation to date. I really love mum, help me remind her!!

