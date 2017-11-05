The Sun News
Home / Features / My mum and wife are friends – IK Ogbonna

My mum and wife are friends – IK Ogbonna

— 5th November 2017

By Bolatito  Adebayo

ik Ogbonna is a model that raised his game and became a sought-after actor in Nollywood. The handsome actor recently produced a movie alongside Nikky Ufondu. In this interview, he talked about his movie titled, “Excess Luggage.” He also gave us a snapshot of the special bond between him and his mum.

What are you doing?

Well, I took a break from work for about a month, so I can focus on promoting my movie, which I produced alongside Nikky Ufondu. It is called Excess Luggage.

What is the movie about?

The movie is about family. The story centres around two families from two different worlds.

What’s the name of your mum?

Mrs Faith Ogbonna.

What’s your relationship with her?

A lot of people in my family might think that I’m not very good in expressing my emotions or expressing love but on the contrary I don’t think there is anyone that loves more than I do. My mum and I are friends and I talk to her about everything. When I got a girl pregnant the first time in my life, I was scared to share it with anyone but I called her immediately. She was the first person in my mind to call and she knows how to separate emotions from the reality.  Then she advised me on what to do and what not to do. She asked for the girl’s name and spoke to her and she saw me through that phase. When I met my wife I spoke to my mum about her and she supported me. I always say the reason I am alive till today is because of my mum. I watch her pray every night from 1 to 3am. She’s not praying for herself but she’s praying for her children. When I’m trying to consider some things my mum will call me in the morning and tell me that she had a bad dream about me. You know pressures might want you to consider some bad things but I really appreciate my mum for stopping me every time I wanted to.

What’s the greatest advice she has ever given to you?

My mum advises me on situations as they come but sometimes as a strong-willed person with a mind of my own, I do things on my own. When I am at a loss, I stand up back on my feet and that has been one of the forces that have pushed me to where I am today. My mum believes in me whether I make a mistake or not. I think I’m the only person that is excused to make mistakes in the house.

When you made that mistake and you had that child, how did your mum take it?

I won’t call it a mistake because everything that has happened in life happens for a reason.  That child is someone that I really do love.

When you were growing up was your mum the good cop or the bad cop?

She was the good cop and my dad is hot tempered. My dad will first give you a slap; you know the type of slap that you would see stars. So we were all scared of my dad, even though he really loved us. We would be playing soccer outside, once you see his car coming, you would run back inside and pretend you were sleeping or doing your homework. But my mum is one person that always made us understand that we can talk to her, that we didn’t need to pretend about anything.

What does she do or what she used to do?

Recently, she retired as a nurse.  She’s actually a midwife and I just brought her to Lagos to stay with me for some good three, four months.

What’s the relationship like between your mum and your wife?

My parents love my wife. Here in Nigeria a lot of us pretend. When you meet your in-laws you put up a fake personality, sorry to say, I’m not trying to put Nigerian girls in the bad light, but a lot of people pretend. The same with guys; when you meet your in-laws you put on a different face, you probably take off your earrings or cover your tattoos. As a girl you would start ‘forming’ I can serve my husband, I can cook, you know all those things. My wife is not that kind of person. She respects everything but she’s herself in front of anybody and she doesn’t try to fake it or pretend. When my mum first came, I was trying to tell her what to do, but she said no because she wanted my mum to know her for who she is. But my mum found it as a reason to love her because she perceived the real her; they talk like friends.

What’s the favourite meal that she prepares and you like the most?

I can like oha soup today and the next day or the day after; I want edikangikong. But I like any soup that is prepared with periwinkle. Not the periwinkle that has been hooked out, I prefer to suck it out, but when it comes to my mum’s cooking I like her oha soup.

When you were growing up were you a very troublesome kid to your mum or so obedient?

I was a very evil child; several times my father would call people to pray for me. He felt I was very evil but nothing spiritual. It’s just that I have always had a mind of my own.

What are the attributes you took from her?

If you are talking about physical features I took her skin but aside that my mum accepts everybody no matter who you are, whether you are good or bad. She would never judge anybody. She would accept you and I think I took that from her and the fact that she sees good before seeing evil. She doesn’t have enemies and that’s the same with me. I don’t have one single enemy, someone can hate me, but I can’t count one person that I hate or I have beef with.

What are the things she enjoys doing?

She enjoys drinking tea and she enjoys picking her teeth but that part offends me. If she starts I’m always complaining about it.  She enjoys taking walks and watching African movies.

What does she think about your movies?

She likes them. Unfortunately for me, my movies are always being shown everyday, maybe one or two on African magic.  So for her she would watch anything.

