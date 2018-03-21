My meeting with Buhari private –Sambo

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met with former vice president, Mohammed Namadi Sambo, yesterday.

The close-door meeting which took place at the president’s office was just for 25 minutes.

Thereafter, Sambo told State House Correspondents that his meeting with the president was private, before he stepped into a waiting car and was driven out of the Presidential Villa at about 12:25pm.

Sambo arrived the villa few minutes before noon and went straight into the president’s office.

The former vice president since he left office in May 2015, had, in May 2017, met with his successor, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, when he acted as president, behind closed doors but the purpose of the meeting was not known.

Then, Sambo told newsmen that the visit was familiarisation. In September 2017, Sambo joined Buhari for Juma’at prayers at the villa mosque, as part of activities to mark the country’s 57th independence anniversary.