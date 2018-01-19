The Sun News
My love for vintage cars –Ayodele Bobby, celebrity clothier

My love for vintage cars –Ayodele Bobby, celebrity clothier

— 19th January 2018

His outfit, Grooms Men, is dedicated to clothing top artistes and celebrities, as well as the groom and his men. Indeed, Ayodele Oladipupo Bobby has styled the likes of Falz the Bahd Guy, Vector and Stevenator of Planet TV among others.

But what does style mean to him? He says: “Whenever people see me, they see style. Style is that outward expression of what you have inside of you.”

However, if there is one thing amazing about the graduate of Laboratory Science Technology, it is his passion for vintage cars.

According to Bobby, he’s addicted to vintage cars and no apologies for that.

Hear him: “Vintage cars are an expression of my style, they give me life. I am very restless and I get bored easily, but when I see vintage cars, I get inspired. My Jaguar is a 1977 model, with V12 engine and my Mercedes Benz is 1984 model.”

How was he able to get such beautiful pieces of art? He responds: “It was not easy. Shout out to Mr Obembe. The car had been brought into the country but parked somewhere in somebody’s garage in Ibadan, so we checked it out and I was like wow! Is this for real? The instant I saw it I fell in love with it.

Speaking on how he maintains the Jaguar, he continues: “There is only one mechanic in Lagos and he is 60 years-old. He has been repairing Jaguars for over 30 years. The parts are expensive so what I do is make sure I don’t drive it on bad roads. I don’t go out much and I am a very private person and besides, I don’t drive them on bad roads.”

