My life changed after giving salary to Covenant varsity  -Dogara

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has traced the beginning of his success, to when he donated his salary for six months as contribution to the building of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

Speaking when he visited the General Overseer and founder of the Living Faith Church and Covenant University, Bishop David Oyedepo, Dogara, revealed that he committed his six months salaries to the project of building the university and how God’s grace and favour have been upon him since then.

He praised Oyedepo who he said has been a source of inspiration to him/

Dogara noted that: “You have never ceased to inspire people like us and to inspire our generation. We pray that God will continue to increase and enlarge your coast. We pray that God gives you uncommon and unparalleled wisdom so that we can rescue not just Nigeria, but the black race.

Bishop Oyedepo in response described the Speaker as a true follower of God, whose integrity is hardly in doubt.

“I have zero doubt about Dogara’s integrity, I will stand with him anywhere. The testimony of his frontline role in the Christian Youth Corper’s Fellowship in Akwa Ibom State is there in the record today. In spite of the attack on his health, he still went back to complete his mission there. It’s not just about religion, it’s about the fear of God and the love for humanity,” he said.

“The Speaker is a follower of this Commission. And no wonder he’s manifesting the grace of this commission. How could someone do away with his six months of salary? If he told me I would tell him don’t do it. But he would do what his father does, and so he must see what his father sees. Your lifting has just started, your promotion has just begun. He has remained consistent in his walk with God.”

The bishop urged Nigerians to have faith in the country as according to him, “Nigeria is coming out” and prayed that “Every wish of the devil against Nigeria will not flourish. Nigeria will prosper again. And the things we hear today are the only way out, let us sit down together and solve our problems. The whole world is watching, Syria is dead, and no nation will take responsibility for you, we must wake up and take responsibility.”