My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari

My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari

— 19th March 2018

• APC, Labour mourn

Romanus Ugwu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Bimbola Oyesola

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, his last encounter with late Senator Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday, MArch 17. 

Buhari said barely 24  hours earlier, he had been with the late senator, who represented Bauchi South in the Senate, at a wedding in Kano and “he looked so full life.”

This was just as the president sent a high-powered delegation to Bauchi, to commiserate with the people and his family.

Buhari had earlier sent a condolence message after personal telephone calls to the bereaved wives.

The delegation, which was led by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, was made up of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello and Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Sulaiman Hassan.

Others in the delegation were Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba, Ya’u Darazo and Garba Shehu, as well as the State House Permanent Secretary, Mr. Jalal Arabi.

Meanwhile, organised labour said Nigerian workers have truly lost a friend from Wakili’s death.

General Secretary of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers (NUTGTW), Issa Aremu described the late Wakili as a compatriot and added that “he lived for all that would benefit fellow Nigerians and Africans. On resumption at the Eighth Assembly, senator Wakili was a regular caller asking for relevant information on the need for a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.” 

Aremu who is also a National Executive Council (NEC) member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) noted that the late senator maintained that Nigerian workers deserved good pay for good work done and that he was truly an institution man. 

Also, the All Progressives Congress  has expressed grief over Wakili’s death.

The party said the country will remember him as “one of its most vibrant and patriotic federal lawmakers who made immense legislative contributions to the progress of the country.

“Creditably, to his name is the National Poverty Eradication Commission Bill which he sponsored and was passed by the Senate in 2016.

“A progressive-minded politician, the late senator Ali Wakili took clear positions on causes and issues in the polity he stood for, or opposed, particularly on election reforms, anti-corruption, true federalism, devolution of powers, legislative-executive relations, among others.

“The APC wishes the Almighty Allah grant the late senator Ali Wakili eternal rest and the family and loved ones the strength to bear the loss.”

