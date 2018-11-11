You have spent over 10 months in the Senate having been out of the chamber because of some legal battles, which lasted for more than two years. How has the experience been? The experience has been wonderful. No doubt, my tenure at the National Assembly has been depleted through litigations. But I am happy that at last I was able to attain justice to get to the Senate. It was an election I won in 2015, but was denied which I had to go through the court to set aside the first election and through the litigation that ensued to clear the way for the re-run, which I eventually won. I have been here for 10 months and it has been a period of intense activities for me because I have worked very hard to recover the lost grounds that my constituency has suffered due to lack of representation for over two years. From my own assessment, I think I have been able to re-establish the presence of Anambra Central Senatorial District. Also I have participated actively in plenary and various committees. I was able to meet on good time the budgeting session for 2018. I was able to work very hard to attract meaningful projects to my constituency. Not only that, I have been able to sponsor some motions and bills within this short period and my people are very happy. Also they are hopeful that by the time we go through the next election and my mandate is renewed, they will certainly have worthy representation through me.

Looking back at what you went through to get here and the experience so far, will you say the trouble was worth it? Yes, it is. The challenges of the 2015 election was to keep the record straight and to ensure that people are not allowed to short-circuit the process of getting into leadership through the back door. They must go through the process and follow the letters and spirits of our laws to emerge as lawmakers. Since my entry into politics about 19 years ago, I have been fighting against wrong governments and the political process. I also struggled to strengthen the foothold of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State by fighting electoral frauds foisted against APGA by the big parties. APGA recorded its first governor through litigation. Our candidate, Mr Peter Obi who was our candidate in 2003, won the election and was denied which made us to go through the tribunal and got a pronouncement nearly three years after. Also when my tenure expired as APGA chairman, I contested for the Senate, which I won, but was denied. I went to the court to challenge it. By and large, I think that it’s worth it. For me, it was a tortuous journey to the Senate. Why do you always face criticism when you make comments on the floor of the Senate?

When you have a strong voice against critical issues, which tend to convey injustice, you become a marked person. So, my political activities in Nigeria, if you have been following is somebody who is very strong-willed; if you cross the line, I insist that you go back. And we have been able to use that principle over a long time to put people aright through the judicial process. Also if you noticed, my entry to the Senate was difficult. Some people from Anambra State and beyond followed me to the Senate because they had followed my activities over the years in politics in the belief that I am somebody, if given the chance, will be effective. Eighty per cent of the motions you have sponsored are centred on issues affecting the Igbo. I know that you are from a particular senatorial district, but as a formal chairman of APGA, why the special focus on your people instead of taking it beyond the Southeast? A senatorial district cannot have issues affecting the people of that senatorial district when it can be solved through a representative. Anambra Central Senatorial District is in the Southeast, but my motions go beyond that political zone if you look at it critically. I have done three motions only and it can’t be 80 per cent Igbo. The motion I sponsored on the 30th of May, which is the illegal confinement of underage children in the same prison with adult inmates was widely celebrated in my area. It was a national motion, which affects children all over the country. The motion won an award as the best motion among other competing motion in 2018 at the Senate. Because of where I am coming, I look at issues that affect us as a people. I have also done a bill for the establishment of the Theatre Art Professional Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria, which is a national bill.