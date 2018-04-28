My incredible journey to stardom –Olusegun Fayo

Olusegun Oshokunuofayo, simply known as Fayo in the film industry, has said that Nollywood does not give cinematographers their dues.

Speaking about his career trajectory, Fayo said: “It’s been God all the way. And at the same time, it’s been funny and crazy but seriously an incredible and amazing journey for me, as that Nollywood breezed cinematographer. I look back at that tiny me, who started from early 2001 with handmade equipment at Movie Land Studios, I am happy that today my works have gone global and been nominated for many awards, even if I have not won any yet.”

Fayo was sent to India on a two-week short course on cinematography in 2014, as a beneficiary of Project ACT Nollywood, initiated by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. His training at Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, India inspired his recent works including ‘Just Not Married’, directed by Patrick Uduak, ‘Resident Permit’, directed by Afe Olumowe, ‘What Men Want’ and ‘Homely’ both directed by Akin Harrison.