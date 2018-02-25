‘My husband impregnated two women’

Dear njigirl,

I was working in a company when this man proposed to marry me. Though he had nothing then but because he was very committed in the things of God and a staunch Catholic like me I decided to marry him after some prayers.

Money will come later I thought and besides I had a well-paid job as a graduate. After we got married I was not able to conceive and I suggested IVF. My husband did not listen to me and acted as if he was not interested. He secretly

impregnated a lady and she gave birth to a baby girl and as if that was not enough, he impregnated another woman. I am confused what will I do?

ν Celestina from Nsukka

Dear Celestina,

I know this is painful but your husband has broken all the rules of the marital relationship. He not only did not support you in your search for a child, he disregarded you to impregnate a woman and then repeated it with someone else. This man has no compassion and I feel very sorry for your plight.

Celestina, there is no reason to be confused. He has made poor choices but listen carefully: it is not the end of the world. What you need to do now is to make healthy choices too, immediately.

Let me then tell you what the first choice should be.

1.Go ahead and take care of Celestina’s mental, physical and spiritual concerns.

2.Call upon your God to comfort you and I bet you that He will.

3.Stop looking at yourself as a victim because you are not.

4. Arise and embrace your work or your education or take up a charity.

Finally, do not feel sorry for yourself, walk tall and proud and never give away your hurt.

Listen, no one is responsible for your happiness but you. Do not allow anyone to steal your joy. Take command of your destiny. I know that this is not an easy road to be however the Almighty God will definitely hold your hand and see you through if you call upon Him. You know the word (if you are a believer) in 1 Peter 3: 1-7 informs us that our maker wants women to have a “quiet and meek spirit” at all times. God will definitely comfort you. The same scripture sheds light to his annoyance when the husband fails to treat the wife in a prescribed true manner. The scripture goes on to say that, the husband should honour her lest his prayer be hindered.”

Celestina, God has already judged your case. Your husband ought to come back to beg for your forgiveness.

One more thing my dear, do not condemn those babies when they are born; offer all love and support towards them because they are your husband’s.

God bless you,

ν Dr. NJ

Hi Njideka,

Please I want you to help me out. I always go after beautiful girls, and I also help them a lot but the issue on ground is that I do not sleep with them. Whenever it comes to that, I always feel that sleeping with them is to hurt them and put their destiny in danger. Please why is it so to me?

Hello,

Why do you look at yourself like the one with a problem? You are a good man to know that sleeping around is dangerous and unhealthy. In fact, you are a savior to so many young women. Please maintain this culture. As I have often said, unprotected sex leads to diseases that can be fatal such as HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases. More so, it can cause you to impregnate a woman early leading to childbirth. You may not be able to take care of the child if you are not ready. It is best for you to stay away from reckless behavior that might lead to either of the consequences mentioned already. Please stay away from intimacy until you are ready.

Good luck.

ν Dr. NJ