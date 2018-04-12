The Sun News
My husband always demands for anal sex, woman tells court

My husband always demands for anal sex, woman tells court

— 12th April 2018

NAN

A house wife, Asma’u Sulaiman, on Thursday, prayed a Sharia court at Magajin Gari Kaduna to dissolve her marriage with her husband over frequent demand for anal sex.

Suleiman also told the court that her husband, Nura Ahmad, has been assaulting and accusing her of infidelity.

“There was a time I went to my parents house over a misunderstanding I had with my husband, when I returned, he accused me of aborting my pregnancy which was not true”, she told the court.

The complainant said she came to court to get justice as she could no longer endure the pain and was scared of contracting disease from anal sex.

However, Ahmad denied the allegations made against him, saying they were untrue.

The Judge Malam Musa Sa’ad asked the wife if she had any witness that would testify for her and she answered in affirmative except for the intimacy scene.

The judge then adjourned the case to April 18 for the complainant to present her witnesses.

