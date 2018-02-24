My health seminars on prostate enlargement and cancer and other topical health issues

Paul Torty

Our organisation has in the past one month been involved in travelling from one state to the other for the purpose of organising and holding seminars across the country on prostate enlargement and urinary problems.

We started in Abia State, where yours faithfully is an indigene. I held seminars in Umuahia and Aba where I enlightened the public about prostate enlargment and cancer, as well as urinary problems. We then proceeded to Cross River State, Calabar to be precise where we held same seminar with successful turn out and people being willing to hear us we were encouraged. The seminar was free.

We also offered free computer digital test, where depending on the cases, we had a medical laboratory scientist who assisted us in carrying out qualitative P.S.A, i.e prostate specific antigien test to determine the presence of PSA issue. The experience was also pathetic, as we met so many men who were on catheter due to complete urinary blockage, we also met men whose PSA were so elevated and therefore raised serious question about their cancer status. I have pictures of all the seminars we took…we shall in the next few weeks plan and hold same seminar in the other parts of the south south, south west, and northern part of Nigeria…this will be my sincere gift to my country. Our organization – Express Medical Laboratory, The Saint Medical Foundation and The Saints Herbals are powering this project, i sincerely welcome any assistance from any interested person, or group.

The prostate is a major male organ that helps in the production of siemen, it is located beneath the urinary bladder , urine flows from the bladder through the urethra, and when the prostate is enlarged a lot of pressure are placed on the urethra making it difficult for normal urinary flow to take place. And it also results to other symptoms such as excess urination, especially during night hours (urinary incontinence), urgent urination, frequent urination, inability to completely empty the bladder, weak and slow urinary stream, difficult in starting urination, a urinary stream that starts and stops, straining to urinate, continued dribbling of urine, returning to urinate again minutes after finishing. When prostate scan is done, the whole prostate is revelead, an enlarged prostate is called BPH meaning benign prostate hyperplasia. Acccording Kevin Slawin, MD, a professor of urology at Baylor School of Medicine in Houston. It’s very annoying…and when they have to go, they really have to…they cant sit through a meeting or a plane flight without getting up to urinate” In Nigeria for instance the awareness of prostate cancer is relatively low. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Nigerian men and second most common cause of death in men worldwide, the study further reveals.

A lot of drugs have been formulated for prostate issue, but yours faithfully, who has been in the fore front of carrying out enlightenment for prostate problems is also the MD of The SAINTS Herbals, makers of Prostalyn herbal, a quality herbal formular for healthy prostate and urinary flow. Prostalyn herbal regulates urinary passage. It relieves difficult and excess urination, notably also for men with urinary urgency also experience relief even from day one of administering prostalyn herbal.

We have documented records of how prostalyn herbal reduces the PSA (prostate specific antigen) which if not monitored can lead to prostate cancer. Prostalyn herbal has proven to be effective in addressing issues of complete urinary blockage due to prostate enlargement if it is well administered within a period of three weeks to one month. We have offices, pharmarcies, and agents across the country where you can access prostalyn herbal.

Prostalyn herbal is registered by NAFDAC. We have also through our research developed herbal formulars for diabetes, athritis, asthma, staphylococcus, high BP, anti – cancer herbal formulars, ulcer herbal remedies, weight gain and weightloss herbs, fibroids and fertility herbs for men and women, etc. The latest, is that we have identified herbs that are dcocumented and found to be a reliable remedy for hepatitis.I will subsequently be discussing the above highlighted topics in the next edition of this write up.

Now let me discuss male and female infertility. (let me share this testimony again which I have shared before). Some three months ago, a lady in her late 30s came to my office and was looking so frustrated. Though she was properly dressed, but she was obviously not happy. She was even reluctant to pay for our consultation fees. When she managed to pay, my Secretary ushered her into my office. Again when she was now seated, she was reluctant to narrate her health problems to me. When I asked her questions to know her medical history, all she did was to give me several medical laboratory results which I studied while she sat down watching me. As I looked at several laboratory results which she conducted in different medical laboratory in Lagos and London, I discovered that her URINE CULTURE test, H.V.S AND PELVIC, SCAN SHOWED STAPHYLOCOCCUS, CANDIDIASIS, P.I.D i.e PELVIC INFLAMATORY DISEASES AND FIBROID. Among the results she handed over to me, I also discovered that the husband’s test result showed that he had oligospermia, which means that the sperm count was less than 20 million sperm per milliliter of siemen. Having being acquainted with the information from her laboratory resuts, I now asked her, how long has she been married and she said 7 years, and I asked her again, whether her menses is ok and she replied and said that it was scanty. She also said that she does not ovulate at all. And after confirmatory tests conducted in one of our medical diagnoses laboratory managed by professionals, we found out that she was not ovulating within the ovulatory timing. I remembered that I placed the lady and her husband on a number of fertility herbs and anti-infection herbs. These herbs are specialized fertility herbs documented by Dr Hoffman a former lecturer at the University of Wales and former President of American Guild of Herbalists. And just while the lady and her husband were still on the herbs for a short while the lady became pregnant.

She had returned from London only last week and came to my office to break the good news to me that she is now pregnant and of course I remembered how that she looked frustrated when she came to my office some three months ago and thank God she is now expecting a baby and looking very cheerful. These herbs have a long history of helping infertile men and women to have children. To the glory of God have documented a number of couples who are my living testimonies. They took our herbs and are today proud parents. Some have gone ahead to have upto two and three children having benefited from our herbs to the glory of God. The herbs can regulate menses even in absence of menses at all –

amenorrhea. The herbs can boost up the sperm count upto 20 million sperm per

milliliter of siemen or more, and even help to produce spermatozoa where there is no ejaculation of spermatozoa at all, a case of azospermia. I give a lot of thanks to God and credit to Dr Hoffman whose medical article on medicinal fertility herbs have helped us in tackling the issue of male and female infertility.