The Sun News
Latest
24th February 2018 - My health seminars on prostate enlargement and cancer and other topical health issues
24th February 2018 - Obi Ezeude: Celebrating hope for young Nigerians
24th February 2018 - When Mr Authority died in active police service!
24th February 2018 - How I broke into Hollywood – Sope Aluko, US-based Nigerian actress
24th February 2018 - I’m sweet in bed –John Okafor (Mr Ibu)
24th February 2018 - I pray to get married at 25 – Kofoworola
24th February 2018 - Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky set GOtv on fire
24th February 2018 - Day Queen Blessing empowered widows 
24th February 2018 - When he calls her a borehole size
24th February 2018 - Why it’s good to eat Goat meat
Home / Health / My health seminars on prostate enlargement and cancer and other topical health issues

My health seminars on prostate enlargement and cancer and other topical health issues

— 24th February 2018

Paul Torty   

Our organisation has in the past one month been involved in travelling from one state to the other for the purpose of organising and holding seminars across the country on prostate enlargement and urinary problems.

We started in Abia State, where yours faithfully is an indigene.  I held seminars in Umuahia  and Aba where I enlightened the public about prostate enlargment and cancer, as well as urinary problems. We  then proceeded to  Cross River State, Calabar to be precise where we held same seminar with successful turn out and people being willing to hear us we were encouraged.  The seminar was free.

We also offered free computer digital test, where depending on the cases, we had a medical laboratory scientist who assisted us in carrying out qualitative P.S.A, i.e prostate specific antigien test to determine the presence of PSA issue. The experience was also pathetic, as we met so many men who were on catheter due to complete urinary blockage,  we also met men whose PSA were so elevated and therefore raised serious  question about their cancer status.  I have pictures of all the seminars  we took…we shall in the next few weeks plan and hold same seminar in the other parts of the south south, south west, and northern part of Nigeria…this will be my sincere gift to my country.  Our organization – Express Medical Laboratory, The Saint Medical Foundation and The Saints Herbals are powering this project, i sincerely welcome any assistance from any interested person, or group.

The prostate is a major male organ that helps in the production of siemen, it is located beneath the urinary bladder , urine flows from the bladder through the urethra, and when the prostate is enlarged a lot of pressure are placed on the urethra making  it difficult for normal urinary flow to take place. And it also results to other symptoms such as excess urination, especially during night hours (urinary incontinence), urgent urination, frequent urination, inability to completely empty the bladder, weak and slow urinary stream, difficult in starting urination, a urinary stream that starts and stops, straining to urinate, continued dribbling of urine, returning to urinate again minutes after finishing.  When  prostate scan is done, the whole prostate is revelead, an enlarged prostate is called BPH meaning benign prostate hyperplasia. Acccording Kevin Slawin, MD, a  professor  of urology at Baylor School of Medicine in Houston. It’s very annoying…and when they have to go, they really have to…they cant sit through a meeting or a plane flight without getting up to urinate” In Nigeria for instance the awareness of prostate cancer is relatively low. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Nigerian men and second most common cause of death in men worldwide, the study  further reveals.

A lot of drugs have been formulated for prostate issue, but yours faithfully, who has been in the fore front of carrying out enlightenment for prostate problems is also the MD of The SAINTS  Herbals, makers of Prostalyn herbal, a quality herbal formular for healthy prostate and urinary flow. Prostalyn herbal regulates urinary passage. It relieves difficult and excess urination, notably also for men with urinary urgency also experience relief even from  day one of administering prostalyn herbal.

We have documented records of how prostalyn herbal reduces the PSA  (prostate specific antigen) which if not monitored can lead to prostate cancer. Prostalyn herbal has proven to be effective in addressing issues of complete urinary blockage due to prostate enlargement if it is well administered within a period of three weeks to one month. We  have offices, pharmarcies, and agents across the country where you can access prostalyn herbal. 

Prostalyn herbal is registered by NAFDAC.  We have also through our research developed herbal formulars for diabetes, athritis, asthma, staphylococcus, high BP, anti – cancer herbal formulars, ulcer herbal remedies, weight gain and weightloss herbs, fibroids and fertility herbs for men and women, etc. The latest, is that we have identified herbs  that are dcocumented and found to be a reliable remedy for hepatitis.I will subsequently be discussing the above highlighted topics in the next edition of this write up.   

FOR TREATMENT, AND DELIVERY INSTRUCTIONS OF OUR HERBS, PLS Call Dr Paul Torty who is the C.E.O of the SAINTS HERBALS, THE SAINTS MEDICAL FOUNDATION, 08038824033,08120332030, 09097080098. Distance is a not a barrier. Call now. WWW.drpaultorty.com. Email;[email protected]

Now let me discuss male and female infertility. (let me share this testimony again which I have shared  before). Some three months ago, a lady in her late 30s came to my office and was  looking so frustrated. Though she was properly dressed, but  she was obviously not happy.  She was even reluctant to pay for our consultation fees. When she managed to pay, my Secretary ushered her into my office. Again when she was now  seated, she was reluctant to narrate her health problems to me.  When I asked her questions  to know her medical history, all she did was to give me several medical laboratory results which I studied  while she sat down watching me.   As I looked at several laboratory results which she conducted in different medical laboratory in Lagos and London, I discovered  that her URINE  CULTURE test, H.V.S AND PELVIC, SCAN SHOWED STAPHYLOCOCCUS, CANDIDIASIS, P.I.D i.e PELVIC INFLAMATORY DISEASES AND FIBROID. Among the results she handed over to me,  I  also discovered that the husband’s test result showed that he had  oligospermia, which means that the sperm count was less than 20 million sperm per milliliter of siemen.   Having being acquainted with the information from her laboratory resuts, I now asked her, how long has she been married and she  said 7 years, and I asked her again, whether her menses is  ok and she replied and said that it was scanty. She also said that she does not ovulate at all. And after confirmatory tests conducted in one of our medical diagnoses laboratory managed by professionals, we  found out that she was not ovulating within the ovulatory timing. I remembered that I placed the lady and her husband  on a number of fertility herbs and anti-infection herbs. These herbs are specialized fertility herbs documented by Dr  Hoffman a former lecturer at the  University of Wales and  former President of American Guild of Herbalists. And just  while the lady and her husband  were still on the herbs  for a short while the lady became pregnant.

She had returned from London  only last week and came to my office to break the good news to me that she is now pregnant and  of course I remembered  how that she looked frustrated when she came to my office some three months ago and thank God she is now expecting a baby and looking very cheerful.  These herbs have a long history of helping infertile men and women to have  children.  To the glory of God have documented a number of couples who are my living testimonies. They took our herbs and are today proud  parents. Some have gone ahead to have upto two and three children having benefited from  our herbs to the glory of God. The herbs can regulate menses even in absence of menses at all –

amenorrhea.  The herbs can boost up the sperm count upto 20 million sperm per

milliliter of siemen or more, and even help to produce spermatozoa where there is no ejaculation of spermatozoa at all, a case of azospermia. I give a lot of  thanks to God and credit to Dr Hoffman whose  medical article on medicinal fertility herbs have helped us  in tackling the issue of male and female  infertility. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How I broke into Hollywood – Sope Aluko, US-based Nigerian actress

— 24th February 2018

Ikenna Obioha Her name may not ring a bell in this clime, but US-based Nigerian actress, Sope Aluko, has set the nation’s flag flying high in Hollywood with her acting skills. Recently, she landed a role in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe to play the role of Shaman in the upcoming, already commercially acclaimed comic movie, ‘Black…

  • Three die, two injured in Abuja gas explosion

    — 23rd February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Three days after three primary school pupils died in Abuja from an alleged food poisoning, another tragedy struck again in Zuba, Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday m. Three persons have been killed and two others left with various degrees of injury in a gas explosion. Saturday…

  • Knowledge-based economy: Local, foreign experts explore Science Park option at UNN

    — 23rd February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   Determined to help Nigeria migrate from commodity to knowledge-based economy, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has entered into collaboration with Ideon Science Park, Sweden and Lunda Vision AB, to sensitize stakeholders on the viability of building a Science Park and Innovation Ecosystem in Nigeria. The collaborators are currently holding a…

  • Father, two children, crushed to death in Ogun

    — 23rd February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Three persons, including a father and two of his children, were on Friday crushed to death, while one other sustained serious injuries in an early morning auto crash in Ago Iwoye town of Ogun State According to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident, which involved…

  • Two dead in Sokoto Prisons officials, hoodlums fracas

    — 23rd February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the death of two and one person hospitalised as result of confrontation between hoodlums and Prison Service officials, in Sokoto metropolis. Police spokesperson, ASP Cordelia Nwawe, said a group of miscreants attacked prison van while conveying awaiting trial inmates to court. Nwawe said the hoodlums…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share