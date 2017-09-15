My happiest moments –Salawa Abeni, musician

Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni, has opened up on her happiest moments as an entertainer.

According to the singer who has logged over four decades in entertainment, her happiest moments were the day she had her first born and day she debuted as a recording artiste. “I have many happiest moments. They include the day I had my first born, the day I released my first LP and the day I won my first award as African Best Vocalist of the Year,” she recalled.

How about your saddest moments? “I have no saddest moments,” she replied with a smile.

Okay then, does she have any regrets or is there anything she would want to do differently? “Oh yes,” Abeni quipped. “A lot of water has passed under the bridge but I thank God I am here today.”

Salawa Abeni still performs with strength and vigour far beneath her age. What is the secret to her youth and energy? “Almighty God,” the singer says, breaking into a confident smile of a woman who knows her onions.