My greatest achievement as musician – Flavour

Rita Okoye

Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, is a household name in the Nigerian music industry. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who began his music career as a drummer for a local church in Enugu, has something new in the making.

In a few weeks time, Okpara Square in the heart of Enugu will standstill for the first ‘Flavour of Africa Live’ concert in collaboration with visually impaired but talented singer, Semah. In this interview, the award-winning artiste sheds more light on the concert and how he discovered Semah.

How did you meet the visually impaired Semah?

I was introduced to Semah through Masterkraft and traditional Queen Ruler, Juli Endee during my trip to Liberia last year. Semah performed at Liberia Peace Cultural Centre and his vocals, intonation and confidence blew me away.

Before meeting Semah, have you ever considered working with a visually impaired person?

When it comes to music, impairments do not exist; and as for me, music is spiritual. Therefore, there are no limitations as to whom I choose to work with.

Cobhams Asuquo is another extraordinarily talented producer and composer that I worked with on ‘Virtuous Woman’ as part of my fifth studio album, ‘Ijele – The Traveler’. There are no bounds to creativity.

What inspired you to do so now?

I love working with unique artistes and talents; Semah fits into this category. Music is all about evolving and going beyond the expected creative boundaries. I’m always inspired to work with such great talent.

What has your experience with Semah taught you about life?

Working with Semah has been incredibly humbling. He is a vibrant young boy, who at a young age is confident and very sure of himself. I admire these qualities about him, which have made it a pleasure to work alongside him on his first E.P album entitled, ‘Divine’.

How many songs have you done with him?

There are seven songs on our E.P album, all of which are uplifting and encouraging. The audio and video are on sale now, both in CDs and online.

What are the challenges of working with such a person?

I haven’t really experienced any challenges working with Semah. He doesn’t allow his visual impairment to hinder him in any way.

What were his parents’ reactions when you came into his life?

Semah’s parents have been incredibly supportive from the beginning till now.

Their love and positivity towards their son and his talent is incredibly touching.

What are your plans for your forthcoming event?

‘Flavour of Africa Live’ in Enugu will be the first in its series, kicking off in my hometown of Enugu. I don’t want to reveal too much about my plans, it will be an epic show, and my fans and audiences will be thoroughly entertained in a show-stopping and spectacular way. It’s happening on March 31, 2018 at Okpara Square, Enugu.

Why did you choose to take the event to the east, Enugu precisely?

Home is where the heart is. Enugu is the first location for the series of ‘Flavour of Africa’ concerts, which will also take place in other Nigerian states, African countries and overseas.

Tell us why you did only gospel songs with Semah?

I never ceased producing gospel songs even from my first album till date with ‘Divine’. God plays a big part in my life and career; and in joining Semah and I together, it was befitting for all the songs on ‘Divine’ to be gospel.

What should fans expect from you this year?

As always, my fans should expect me to go beyond boundaries, with my music and creative visuals.

What’s your greatest achievement as a musician?

I’ve been blessed with so many awards and accolades for my music. The greatest achievement for me is that, my music has given me wonderful opportunities to contribute positively to different African communities, through philanthropy.