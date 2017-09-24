My government is for the people, says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration is committed to improving the living standard of ordinary people of Rivers State through the execution of people-oriented projects.

This is as the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode expressed satisfaction with the quality and spread of the state government’s projects.

Wike spoke on Saturday during a project tour with Nigerian Editors who are in Rivers State for the All Nigeria Editors Conference.

The Governor and the Nigerian editors led by their President, Mrs Funke Egbemode inspected the Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty, Creek Road, Produce House, National Industrial Court and Nkpogu Land Reclamation Project.

They also inspected Woji-Akpajo Bridge, the dualization of the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, dualization of Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road and the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road.

At the Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty, Wike explained that the project is vital to the safe and secure transportation of Rivers people in riverine communities.

Governorhe editors that projects like Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Nkpogu Bridge, State Ecumenical Centre, Reconstructed Brick House and Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace which were under construction during their last visit had been completed and commissioned by his administration.

The project tour saw the Rivers State Governor interacting with market women, youths on the streets and other residents.

He assured them that he would sustain the execution of people-oriented projects, saying that is the easiest way to reach the greatest number.

“You can see that the people are happy with what we are doing. This is not propaganda. This is real appreciation for the people oriented projects that positively touch their lives. This government belongs to the people and we shall continue to work for them.

“The happiness of the people gives us the encouragement to consolidate on our development programmes. This tour is key as majority of Nigerian Editors have seen the peaceful nature of Rivers State and the development projects in all the senatorial districts,” he said.

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode applauded the Governor for the execution of series of projects across the state.

She urged the Governor to maintain the tempo of projects initiation and execution for the good of the people.

Also yesterday, the State Information Commissioner, Mr Emma Okah led a different team of Editors on project tour in Rivers West Senatorial District and parts of Rivers East Senatorial District. The team visited Rumuokoro Market and Park, Mother and Child Hospital, Port Harcourt, General Hospital Abua and General Hospital, Buguma.

The third team led by the State Commissioner of Education, Dr Taminosisi Jaja visited the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, Zonal Hospital, Bori, General Hospital, Bodo City and the Kpopie-Bodo Road.