My government has deliver on campaign promises – Bayelsa gov.

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, declared that he has fulfilled his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Governor Dickson stated this at the commencement of the Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing organised for members of the State Executive Council (SEC) by the Ministry of Information and Orientation at the Dr. Gabriel OKara Cultural Centre, Ovom, Yenagoa.

The governor maintained that he was committed to building an egalitarian, infrastructural sustainable and economically viable state that would stand the test of time.

The governor, who represented at the event by his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), said he was proud of his achievements noting that despite the difficult terrain which made cost of projects excessively high, his administration has stayed faithful to his campaign promises of all-round development of the deltaic state.

While insisting that the investments made in various sectors were capable of catapulting the state to the next level of development, he admitted that the import of his administration’s achievement may not be fully appreciated immediately noting however his legacies will endure in the sands of time.

Earlier, the chief host of the event and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, explained that the briefing would present opportunities for members of cabinet who implement policies and projects of the present administration to present their report card with a view to showcasing the achievements of Governor Seriake Dickson in the last five years.

Iworiso- Markson, who described Governor Dickson as ‘a true patriot with penchant for development, transparency, accountability and single minded commitment to the public good’, said posterity would be kind to the governor.

The commissioner stressed that starting from the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, every member of the State Executive Council, will on daily basis, one after the other, present report of unprecedented harvest of dividends of democracy which has become the signpost of the ‘Seriake Dickson Impactful Restoration Government’.

Commissioner for Works, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in his scorecard of his ministry, presented a long list of projects which criss-crossed transportation, education, public utility and health.

He assured that the three senatorial roads, which have reached appreciable level, would continue to receive priority attention in view of their importance to bringing Bayelsa to economic prosperity.