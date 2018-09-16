– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - ‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’
16th September 2018 - Reasons dating while heartbroken never WORKS
16th September 2018 - JUST IN: I’ll restore Lagos’ glorious days – Sanwo-Olu
16th September 2018 - Alcohol and Alcoholism
16th September 2018 - WHAT on earth is he thanking me for now?
16th September 2018 - Sunk cost, religion, other reasons people stay in toxic RELATIONSHIPS
16th September 2018 - Reasons we’ve many Northern presidential aspirants contesting against Buhari – Hon Aminu Sulaiman
16th September 2018 - October Convention: Tension in PDP
16th September 2018 - Army tightens noose against Boko Haram terrorists – Buratai
16th September 2018 - Kemi Adeosun’s resignation, salute to honour, integrity – APC
Home / Columns / ‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’
BLACKMAILING

‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’

— 16th September 2018

My girlfriend has started blackmailing me with “if you love me you will treat my family as your own.” What should I do?

Njideka Nwapa-Ibuka

Dear NJIGIRL,

I have a girlfriend who is four years older than I. We have been friends for a long time. Her family values our friendship but recently I have become sort of a God sent to them.

READ ALSO: Ode to Friendship

You see, her dad passed away last year and her mom has been coping with three of her younger siblings. My girlfriend’s mom has just lost her job and things are hard. They have been asking me for rent and food money ever since and it has become too much for me. My girlfriend has also started blackmailing me with “if you love me you will treat my family as your own.” What should I do?

■ Felix

Dear FELIX,

Money is a very sensitive issue and has often caused problems between couples. I can understand helping the family of a friend in need from time to time. I think it is wrong for your girlfriend to use the emotional blackmail on you. Now did you say she is your girlfriend? This means that you have no serious ties to her. I wonder, have you proposed to her? Is she then a fiancée? Does your girlfriend work?

Her family is her responsibility until “you put a ring on her finger.” It is only then her responsibility becomes both your responsibility.

If you do not have the money to give to her mom then let her mom know that. You should not be coerced into doing something that you are not comfortable doing. As for your girl, tell her point blank that you will not be blackmailed anymore but that out of the goodness of your heart you may come up with a minimal amount to help them stay afloat.

Bear in mind that stressful situations make people act differently. It is possible that the situation she sees her family in makes her very afraid and desperate. Now is it possible for her mother to collect unemployment benefits? If so work with them on putting a budget in place. If you are able after meeting your own obligations you may give them a set minimal amount until they are on their feet again.

Good luck,

■ Dr. NJ

Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAGOS

JUST IN: I’ll restore Lagos’ glorious days – Sanwo-Olu

— 16th September 2018

Moshood Adebayo A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Jide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, assured the people of the state that if given the mandate to govern them, he would restore the lost glory of the state. Sanwo-Olu, believed to enjoy the support of the national leader…

  • MANY NORTHERNERS

    Reasons we’ve many Northern presidential aspirants contesting against Buhari – Hon Aminu Sulaiman

    — 16th September 2018

    “There are many of them that I have high respect for. But in terms of general assessment, I categorize their ambitions into two or three categories…” Desmond Mgboh/Kano Hon Aminu Sulaiman Garo (Fagge Federal Constituency) is the House Standing Committee Chairman on Tertiary Education and Tetfund in the House of Representatives. He is a leading…

  • OCTOBER

    October Convention: Tension in PDP

    — 16th September 2018

    For a political party which has a history of imposition of candidates, analysts say the October 5-6 presidential primary of the PDP is a litmus test for the opposition party. ■ As Atiku, Saraki, Makarfi, others, battle for presidential ticket ■ Why party can’t produce consensus candidate All eyes are on the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • ARMY

    Army tightens noose against Boko Haram terrorists – Buratai

    — 16th September 2018

    NAN The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says in spite of pocket of attacks by remnant of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno North, the army is tightening the noose against them. Buratai, therefore, urged Nigerians and people of the region in particularly not to panic as those attacks do not signal resurgence of…

  • CORRUPTION

    2019 elections: APC charges Nigerians to continue challenging corruption

    — 16th September 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Nigerians to continue to challenge corruption and its related vices, and not to allow politicians who institutionalised it to take over governance again. Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary gave the charge in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. “We must continue to challenge…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]