My first salary as a footballer more than my class teacher’s salary, Akwuegbu reveals

BY AYOMIDE JAYEOBA

Former Nigerian striker, Benedict Akwuegbu in this exclusive interview with Saturday Sunsports talks about his playing days, coaching, Nigeria football, how he was nicknamed the ‘ Austrian Bomber’ by fans and more.

How would you rate the performance of the Dream Team VI with a bronze medal from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games?

The boys did well at the Olympic Games, but the Germans was just too strong for them. Kudos must be given to them for picking a bronze medal.

You were a member of the Golden Eaglets at the 1989 FIFA World Youth Championship in Scotland, but you never made a single appearance. What happened?

I was the youngest player in that team. I was in Form two at St. Mulumba College, Jos then. The coach scouted me, while I was playing school match for St. Mulumba College against Air Force Secondary School. My appearance at the World Cup alone served as stepping stone to greatness in my football career.

How did you move on from the World Cup experience?

Well, I give thanks to God for a successful football career. After the U-17 World Cup in 1989 I was signed by Mighty Jets of Jos for a fee of N5000. And I must tell you my brother that was the beginning.

How did you feel to be signed for that fee then, did it affect your performance on the pitch?

I was not only signed for N5, 000, but I also earned a salary of N800. That was a very huge amount of money then you will say. I was earning more than my class teacher then, but I didn’t let that get into my head. It spurred me to put in my best effort to justify the huge fee paid for my signature.

For how long did you play at Mighty Jet?

I played for two years at Mighty Jet before I got the opportunity to move to Europe to play for RC Lens.

You are one of the very few Nigerian players to move to Europe at a very tender age. How did it happen?

My transfer to Europe was as a result of the hard work I put in my game and based on merit.

Is it true there were mafias in the Super Eagles of your time?

Yes, that has been in existence for a very long time and you cannot take that away from the game of football, especially in Africa. Everyone was fighting for first team shirt and that even made it more competitive.

You were nicknamed the ‘Austrian Bomber’ by fans in Austria. What gave birth to this name?

Yes, I was the highest goal scorer in the league then. I was also the best foreign player ever to play in Austria and I scored fantastic goals.

I love to score spectacular goals. You can watch on Youtube, I scored against teams like Monaco, Bayern Munich and a host of other big clubs in the Champions League.

You were invited into the Austria national team at the peak of your playing career. Why did you reject the offer?

In 1999, I was invited into the Austrian national team, but I instead chose to play for Nigeria. I was born in Jos; I started my football career in Jos. I love Jos, I love Nigeria. Nigeria made me. So it was easy for me to choose Nigeria because I thought playing for my country of birth would be a show of my patriotism, loyalty and love I have for Nigeria.

Any regret playing for Nigeria?

I enjoyed playing for Nigeria and I never regretted doing so. I served this country for 19 years. I played for the Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles, the U-23 and the Super Eagles. I went on to make over 40 appearances for the Super Eagles and I scored 10 goals, I played in the World Cup and Nations Cup. I won silver and bronze medal with Nigeria at the Nations Cup. I also captained the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Japan.

All the male national football teams for the first time in history will not be taking part in major international tournaments come 2017. Does this spell doom for Nigerian football?

All hands must be on deck now to save the dwindling fortunes of Nigerian football. The NFF is doing her best, but should do more. They should bring in ex-internationals who had played the game to contribute their quota and ideas on how to restructure our football.

Do you see Gernot Rohr succeeding as Super Eagles’ coach?

Honestly, I don’t know. I am not God, but I think we should wait and see.

Who are those you can point out for making your dream of playing football a reality?

I will like to appreciate Sebastian Brodericks, I can never forget him because; he played a key role in my career, he invited me to the national U-16 team. He came to Jos and saw me playing for St. Murumba College against Air Force Secondary School. Another person that played a key role in my career is Coach Ismaila Mabo, he was a former coach of the female national team, and he is a father figure to me. He encouraged and motivated me during my days at Mighty Jets. Coach Ben Duamlong is also someone I will never forget, he gave me my first contract as a professional footballer.

What are you into lately?

I am currently into football coaching, I have obtained my coaching badges. I was the first black football manager in Austria and I will also like to replicate my record as a coach here in Nigeria. I have played the game and I have studied it. I want to contribute my own quota and idea too to restore our football glory.

Were you a victim of racism as a coach and as a player?

Not really. But sometimes the fans make racist chants, shouting and calling you names, but it didn’t bother me.

What was your most memorable moment as a footballer?

My first cap for the Super Eagles against Tunisia in 2000 and also when I was given the armband to lead the Super Eagles against Japan in a friendly match.

Do you think Solomon Dalung should remain as minister of Sports?

Yes, there is nothing wrong with Dalung, he’s trying his best. He’s very good and should remain as minister of Sports.

What advice do you have for Nigeria born players abroad who are undecided on their international football careers?

They should play for Nigeria, it is their fatherland.