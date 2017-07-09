The Sun News
My first movie was unexpected – Gifty Ajumobi Powers, ex-bb naija housemate

My first movie was unexpected – Gifty Ajumobi Powers, ex-bb naija housemate

— 9th July 2017

By CHRISTY ANYANWU

Gifty Onyiyechukwu Ajumobi-Powers is from Idemili North LG of  Anambra State. Though born in Ghana , the model and actress has featured in several Nollywood movies before she  got into Big Brother Naija House.  She featured in Nkoli Nwa Nsukka produced by Mr. China, where she played the role of a foreigner, Ego Vulture, where she played the lead role, Guest of honor, Sexual desire and many others. In this short interview with Sunday Sun in Lagos, she spoke about her firsts.

First movie you acted in?

It’s titled Unexpected child  and that was in 2012. I played a sub lead in it  and it was quite unexpected. I didn’t go for audition and all that. On that fateful day, I  was driving my friend’s car and  I was on my lane and out of nowhere this guy crashed into the car. I got down and asked why he hit “my car”.  I was nervous and serious, because it wasn’t my car and I needed to make sure the car was okay but he wanted know if I was an actress. I told him I wasn’t  an actress but that was not the issue. Oga, you hit my car, what are we going to do? The man continued, “…You are so bold. I like your voice, your action, your everything. I’m a producer and I love the way you act.” I snapped, I’m not acting. I’m talking about my friend’s car. He said he  would  fix it and he gave me his complimentary card and added  if I was interested in acting a movie I should see him. After the car was fixed, I went to look for him. I acted as if I had been acting before and he so much liked it. From there, my journey into acting  started.

First day you heard of Big Brother

My mum called me that she just watched the ad about  the audition for Big Brother and that it’ll be in Abuja, Port Harcourt and  Lagos. I got home and later that evening, the advertisement came up again. I went for the audition and  the stages were so hectic. Before I knew it , I got a call saying “Congratulations, you have made it to Big Brother House.” I screamed but I was  about  to take my bath and  was naked in my room.  I asked the caller, you mean I’ll be in the house, the whole world will be watching me? A white man actually called me. He was one of the judges. I was so excited.

On your first day, did you experience stage fright?

No way, there was no stage fright. I felt like I had been acting all my life. My mum told me when I was five years old, I used to stand before  the mirror with her lipstick and  talk to myself  and that she  knew  I would make it  in the entertainment industry since then.

First job as a model?

It was an ushering job. They were looking for beautiful models for an ushering job on the island. I was quite a little bit shaky, because I had not done anything like that.

First time in Nigeria?

I was still a teenager and I was in my grandfather’s house. I think it was during  harmattan as  it was so cold. That’s the only thing I can remember.

First day on Okada?

I felt the whole world was turning. We hardly went out when  we were growing up. That’s how mum trained us, so, the first day I came out of the house on my own, it was exciting. I took Okada to a friend’s house.

First day on set?

My mum is quite exposed and knowledgeable  when it comes to international relations and stuff like that. Whenever I wanted to do anything, I asked her first. She told me what to do when I go on set. She said “You  should not talk too much on set; when you’re hungry,  just ask the director. Big girls don’t talk too much.” Later, she came to visit me on set.

First trip abroad?

I can’t remember that of  my childhood but as an adult, I went for a birthday /wedding ceremony in South Africa.

