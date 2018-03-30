My film, Love Bird, showcases another side of Jim Iyke –Imasuen

When last did you see Nollywood ‘bad boy’, Jim Iyke or diva, Stella Damasus in a movie? It’s been a long time, right? Now, thanks to moviemaker, Lancelot Imasuen’s latest movie, Love Birds, the pair are about to light up cinemas when it premieres April 13.

At a private screening for select journalist recently, Imasuen opened up on the project. “After invasion 1897, I have not done any screening. For two years, we have ben working and the outcome is impressive. I must thank those who stood by me because at a point I just had to let go; but thank God it came out right. I just want to entertain people and raise critical issues from a very unique perspective about second generation ‘diasporans’,” he explained.

Shot in America about a year ago, Love Birds also stars Joseph Benjamin, Felix Omotosho, Florence Fosan and Sarail Captca, and was shot at just a location.

“Love Birds showcases another side of Jim Iyke and he will be meeting his fans, sharing love and gifts this Easter period when the film premieres in Asaba, Owerri, Akure, Ibadan and Lagos.

“Love Birds is a comeback movie for Jim Iyke. He had a swell time while we were shooting. In this film, we were able to bring to rest in-house conflict between the first generation ‘diasporans’ that travelled out of Africa and their second generation kids that were born in America,” Imasuen said.