It’s beyond belief. In another world, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senatorial ticket would have just been given to her; but we are still in Igbo land; still in Nigeria and mind you, she’s able and capable. It’s unfortunate that she had to go through this humiliating experience, vying for the primaries, yet, at the end, she didn’t still get it. Down here, we have had one or two persons in the House

of Assembly and when they died; their wives took over. I won’t say that it should have been given to her simply because of her husband, Ikemba; but she is capable. She has just come back from being Nigeria’s Ambassador in Spain and she’s a lawyer. So, what stops her from feeling that she can vie for

this office? If it’s still possible now, let her have it. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched if it’s given to her as a matter, of course, simply because in lieu of her husband who has gone up; I think that it’s well founded that she should have been given the position. I know that the various presidents in the past had given positions to people simply because they are related to past officers who have served tremendously in this country. I find it really unfortunate that of all the people who should come up now, that Ikemba’s competent wife was not even considered to be given this position. I think she deserves it and would have represented very well as she has already done in other fields of endeavour.

What was your impression about the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, the last time you were there?

It was a far cry from what it was at the beginning, but I think if it’s to be called an international airport, it has a long way to go. It needs the security; they have to expand the perimeter; they have to secure the fencing, make sure that the proper infrastructure is there to receive international flights. I found out that Ethiopian Airline is very brave to have considered itself to come to Akanu Ibiam Airport, but probably because the country and Nigeria have similar terrain although they have very high plateau. When you go there, you have to be very careful as you land so that you don’t collide with planes or you don’t land too soon. So, they are pretty confident and I think we have to make sure that other airlines are equally confident. Look at when they land in a place like San Francisco; you have your heart in your mouth in case you land in a place like water. At least, we don’t have any waters to contend with; we have lots of land; if it means collecting more land, they should because it’s really tiny; to have such a place as an international airport. They have to think about it seriously; plan it well and check the terrain that is sufficient; and make sure that it is well secured with proper infrastructure put in place. They should make sure that people understand that this is an airport; you don’t cross it as if you are crossing into your farmland. Wehavealottodotomakeitatpar with standard international airports. It’s good that the governors are feeling somehow responsible for the safekeeping of the commonwealth because it has to be in line with the global structures around the world; for the safety of the people who come from around the world. But now the people who are inside have to also be safe. I am happy the powerful South East Governors’ Forum is putting up a protest or at least bringing it to the attention of the president; I believe they will do something about it because it’s part of the development of everywhere in Nigeria.