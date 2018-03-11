My fashion must be matched with comfort – Apostle Anayo

Bianca Iboma

Apostle Nkechi Frances Anayo, General Overseer of Victory Christian Church, Lagos, could pass for a beauty queen.

This stylish and ever-smiling minister of the gospel took over the mantle of leadership of the ministry in 1995 when her husband, Bishop Harford Anayo Iloputaife, who tutored her in the ministry was murdered. She shares with Sunday Sun about her favorites.

What is your favourite colour?

Most colours look great on me but my favourite colours are green, brown and red. Apart from mustard colour every other colour looks great on me.

What is your favourite food?

I like rice a lot but it must be batsmastic and I eat it with anything it depends on how I want it. As a child I ate rice with butter, vegetables, varieties just the way I wanted it.

What is your favourite book?

The Bible, every other book I read is just to inspire me.

What is your favourite weather?

Winter, because I look great in winter. I equally like spring but winter is preferable.

What is your favourite sport?

I don’t have a favourite sport but what I do is walk out. I do this three times or more every week and I am committed to it. I do it for about 30 minutes or more.

What is your favourite TV Programme?

My favourite TV series is Tinsel. I love the creativity and professionalism in the series. I equally love creative programmes that are educative especially comedy. Thank God for DSTV where you have a lot of educative programmes.

What is your favourite fashion accessory ?

I like to blink but I don’t want to be busy. I like to be simple but good looking. I have my fashion sense. I create what I wear, it does not matter what is going on in the world today.You will find out that those who run after the fashion trend always make things complicated. My fashion must be matched with comfort. I can be simple but beautiful and elegant. It depends on the mood of the day, how I feel in a particular day that is how I create my fashion. I like bowler hats a lot. It is very convenient for me.

What is your favourite holiday spot?

I like USA, most of the things I do is in the US. My preference any holiday spot must be situated there.

Do you have a favourite leader?

Yes I do, I have a lot of leaders that I admire but I would not want to mention names.

What is your favourite quote?

My favourite quotes are from the Bible and they are on change and success. Change is inevitable and deliberate. Growth is painful and change is painful but nothing is as painful as staying stock. Some people think success does not have failures,if you see people who have succeeded they have failed severally but has a lot of enthusiasm. Every time you open the Bible, you see that every quote that ever came out from people has their root from the Bible. My favourite quotes is in the book of Chronicles which says “ If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and turn from their wicked ways I will hear from heaven and heal their land.

What is your favourite music?

Any music that glorifies Jesus; I equally listen to inspirational songs too but it must glorify Jesus.