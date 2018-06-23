The Sun News
My ex-husband is irresponsible –Mimi Orjiekwe, actress

My ex-husband is irresponsible –Mimi Orjiekwe, actress

— 23rd June 2018

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe has called out her ex-husband, Charles Billion over his alleged inability to pay for child support.

The beautiful actress whose marriage crashed barely a year after it was contracted made this known through her Instagram page where she quoted parts of the law that talk about parental obligation.

“The child support law requires that all parents have a financial obligation to their children. If your child isn’t living with you, you are required to make child support payments, unless the custodial parent waives that right, or your parental rights are legally terminated and the child basically drops your surname. Many irresponsible fathers in Nigeria take advantage of these. Hence, we need a strong back up. Lawmakers please take note.

“A lot of single mothers are crying everyday. My baby father! I’m coming for you. I don’t care how broke you are; you must pay bills. You can’t have 3 to 4 innocent children and disappear. If you don’t want a relationship with our kid, fund her account or forget about her completely. Chicken head!”

When Inside Nollywood contacted the Enugu State-born thespian, she lamented how she detests irresponsible men. “I just don’t want to have anything to do with irresponsible men, like my ex. Men should be considerate while dealing with women, turn the tables around and see how it hurts.”

