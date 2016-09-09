The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th September 2016 - My encounter with Oliver De Coque after his death –Ray Ifeme, Ex-manager/biographer
9th September 2016 - Toronto Film Festival opens big with FilmOne movies
9th September 2016 - All set for Ada Igbo beauty pageant
9th September 2016 - Why I did collabo with Good Women Choir’s Mrs Fasoyin -Tope Sobowale, gospel singer
9th September 2016 - The 3-year education development plan
9th September 2016 - The needless drama over Edo poll
9th September 2016 - The green alternative and food security
9th September 2016 - Rethinking part-time legislature
9th September 2016 - How competent are the economic managers?
9th September 2016 - NLN: Absence of fund, internet cripples activities in NLN
Home / TSWeekend / My encounter with Oliver De Coque after his death –Ray Ifeme, Ex-manager/biographer
Oliver

My encounter with Oliver De Coque after his death –Ray Ifeme, Ex-manager/biographer

— 9th September 2016

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

For more than three decades, legendary highlife singer, Chief Oliver Sunday Akanite popularly called Oliver De Coque, bestrode the music industry like a colossus.
With his band, Ogene Super Sound of Africa, Oliver, who hailed from Ezinifite, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, blended modern and traditional Igbo music to form a unique mix of highlife sound. To his credit, he had 73 albums including hits like Otimkpu, People’s Club of Nigeria, and Mbiri Ka Mbiri among others.
During his lifetime, Oliver De Coque had many friends and associates. But one man stood out. He is Ogbuefi Ray Ifeme, a culture enthusiast cum communication expert, who also doubles as the official biographer of the iconic musician, who passed away on June 28, 2008 in Lagos.
Ifeme and Akanite had met and became friends in the Biafran Army. Though, Ifeme joined the army before the musician, they both fought during the civil war that raged between 1967 and 1970. In deed, it was Ifeme that introduced the highlife artiste to the entertainment group of the Biafran Army where he regularly thrilled the soldiers.
Here, Ifeme narrates to TS Weekend how it all started: “I met Oliver De Coque when he was playing Ekpili music, a traditional Igbo music like the Sakara music of the Yoruba. But it was he who introduced guitar into Ekpili. I joined the Biafran Army before him. We fought together in the war. In fact, we were the engine room of the civil war.”
According to Ifeme, the officers had discussed among themselves about having an entertainment group that will thrill and make them happy, and this prompted him to bring on board Oliver De Coque.
He explained further: “Incidentally, the very day I went to pick him was the day he was supposed to leave for infantry training. He had been conscripted already. So, we came with a vehicle, took him away and he became one of us. That was in 1968.
“We continued as friends. In fact, we became very close. I saw in him someone that could be trusted, someone I could relate and do business with, because I love music.”
Having promoted top musicians like Sir Victor Uwaifor, Osita Osadebe and Afrobeat icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who he invited to perform at the Sigma Club show held at the University of Ibadan, promoting an artiste like Oliver De Coque was no big deal for Ifeme. In fact, when Oliver decided to form his band, Ifeme was his first promoter, and of course, the longest serving promoter.

Oliver’s last moment
According to Ifeme, the very day Oliver died, they had breakfast together. As a matter of fact, it was shortly after the breakfast that the iconic artiste passed away. Hear him: “The very day he died, we had breakfast together. He died about one hour, twenty minutes after the breakfast. He was rushed to the hospital. Then I left and nobody told me that he had died.
“Later, Oliver appeared to me at Ojota bus stop in Lagos. I saw him crossing the road, wearing only his boxers and putting on bathroom slippers. From there, I went to his house at Gbagada in Lagos and when I got there, I saw the whole family mourning. They told me he’s no more.”
But what impact would Ifeme say Oliver had on him and vice versa? “Before I met him, Oliver played his music from hotel to hotel. He was not coordinated and stayed in a room at Bariga in Lagos. It was when I came that I took him out on his first national tour and it was great. From there, we went to some West African countries.
“Later, he asked me to abandon every other band and concentrate on him, and this became a problem between me and him. I managed and promoted him, but all the while I served him as manager, I never collected one penny from him. It was only when I promoted him that I took my percentage,” Ifeme disclosed.
Since the demise of Oliver De Coque, what has Ifeme missed about him? His response: “I miss him a lot. When Oliver was alive, he was a man you couldn’t ignore. He was always full of joy, and happy all the time. He was a jolly good fellow and he didn’t like anybody around him to be hard up. If you don’t have money, he could borrow to give you. He was a very nice and generous person in his lifetime. This was why most of his band boys, if they leave, would come back because nobody could take care of them like Oliver did. And till he died, Oliver was the first artiste to buy cars for his boys.”

On the nickname, Oliver De Coque
In his lifetime, Oliver Sunday Akanite was fondly called Oliver De Coque. How did he come about the nickname? Hear Ifeme: “He was originally called Oliver the Kokwe, which was later changed to Oliver De Coque. Kokwe is a typical traditional game in Igboland. It’s like Ayo Olopon in Yorubaland.
“He was called Oliver the Kokwe or Oliver like the game we play, because you would see him in one form today and tomorrow in another form entirely, just like a chameleon. But this made his music unique and not monotonous. He got the name when he was at Aba, playing Ekpili music.

Ogene Music Foundation
Ifeme explained that he was with Oli
ver in his office when he talked about establishing Ogene Music Foundation during his 50th birthday in 1997.
In his words: “One day, I was with Oliver in his office. He called me aside and said, ‘my 50th birthday is next tomorrow. There’s something I want us to think about’.  I said, ‘what?’ He said, ‘I want to raise a Foundation and my reason of raising this Foundation is to bring up indigent highlife musicians. If you think that one of your sons will succeed you, it’s not certain because you never know who actually will succeed you. The suc
cessor may come from outside your family’.
“That was the main reason behind Ogene Music Foundation. He did it so as to get someone to succeed him. If you go to the South East today, we have a lot of Oliver De Coques; this one is De Coque and that one is also De Coque. There is one that is calling himself the original Oliver (De Coque) now. How can you be the original when you’re answering someone’s name? But one of his reasons is that Oliver is no more and so he’s the original because he believes he plays better than every other person. What I am trying to say is that there are more than 20 people bearing De Coque in the South East and they all have benefited from the Foundation.”
Meanwhile, Ifeme has commended the owner of Colonades Hotels, Ikoyi, Lagos for giving his hotel free of charge for the presentation of Oliver’s biography, unveiling of his top 100 fans, cultural display, and live music by the Expo ‘76 Band, featuring Oliver’s children on Saturday, October 29, 2016. He also extended his gratitude to the Owelle of Ezinifite, who has promised to bankroll the music jamboree that will take place at Ezinifite town on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

…Why we waited for eight years to celebrate our father  –Oliver’s children
But for his death eight years ago, Oliver De Coque would have celebrated his 69th birthday on April 14 and 40 years on stage on December 29, 2016. Therefore, to immortalize the musician and keep his memory alive, his children, led by the second son, Darlington Akanite, have set in motion a number of activities to celebrate their father. They are doing this in conjunction with eminent personalities like Ogbuefi Ray Ifeme, the Odogwo Abu Na Ezenifite.
On the reason behind the celebration, Darlington Akanite, who sings hip-hop, said: “We lost a hero in my father. Ndigbo and Nigeria lost one of its best culture ambassadors, promoter of indigenous African roots music, arts and tradition. We remember him every day, but this particular event I am championing as his trusted son, friend and confidant, is in fulfillment of my dad’s last minute request that I should do something to immortalise him and awaken the spirit of his fans that cut across all ages, sex, religions and tribes.”
Apart from Darlington, two sons of Oliver De Coque, Oliver Sunday Akanite (Jnr.) and Chinedu Akanite, are also professional musicians. Popularly known as ‘Solar De Coque’ and ‘Edu De Coque’ respectively, they have stepped into the shoes of their father by playing the same Ogene music and keeping intact the band he left behind.
The posthumous 69th birthday and 40 years on stage anniversary of the late king of highlife music will begin on Sunday October 16, 2016 with church service at St. Simon’s Anglican Church, Ezinfite, Anambra State.
This will be followed by a public presentation of the late musician’s biography, unveiling of his top 100 fans, cultural display and live music by the Expo’ 76 Band, featuring the Akanites at the Colonades Hotels, Ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
The highpoint of the event is a music jamboree featuring the Ogene music family including Osita Osadebe’s son, children of the late Sir Warrior of the Oriental Brothers Band fame, son of the late Captain Muddy Ibe, and children of the late Ali Chukwuma on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Ezinifite.
Why explaining the reason he waited for eight years to celebrate his father, Darlington Akanite said it’s a deliberate effort to conform to his dad’s wish to mark his 40 years on stage.
In his words: “My father had wished to appreciate in a special way his fans, the ones he personally chose and referred to in his biography as ‘my valuable associates; the top 100 fans.
“Therefore, I am doing this in fulfillment of my dad’s unfulfilled agenda and in recognition of the rare generosity of spirit with which the listed fans in the biography related with my dearest father while alive; their compassion and nobility of mind by enthusiastically heeding our family’s call in accordance with our patriarch and their music idol, a befitting burial beyond our greatest expectations.
“Moreover, eight years after his death, his principles and the core values or message of his music still need to be examined. There is a need for history to make room for him as an enigma. It is to this extent that I intend to passionately bring his beloved fans together once again, to say let’s do it same way in honour of the fallen music icon. Come and pay homage to he whose music is deeply etched in an unwavering belief in the all-round development of man and promotion of positive family ties in the society.
“His music museum project, which was in progress before death came calling, needs to be completed. Also, the Ogene Music Foundation that supports talented indigent up and coming musicians to realise their career in music, established by my dad during his 50th birthday anniversary in 1997, deserves resuscitation.”
Akanite revealed that the music museum when completed would house Oliver’s musical works, costumes, his numerous art works, awards, laurels and certificates, his notable concerts films, mini studio, viewing centre, music library, and work of other music stars.
“It will in turn serve as a tourist site, data bank and rallying point for patrons of art, lovers of African roots music and cultural values of Ndigbo, especially the arts students.
“I hereby enjoin all my father’s fans who are too numerous to mention, corporate bodies and agencies, the media, social/philanthropic organisations and interested individuals to please join us in making this noble idea a marvelous and fulfilling one to be cherished all our life,” he pleaded.
In the same vein, Secretary of Oliver De Coque Posthumous Anniversary Planning Committee, Mrs Mabel Okeke, paid tributes to the late highlife musician.
“To live in the hearts of those you love, they say, is not to die. And absence, we hear, makes the heart grow fonder. Oliver is absent the way a pupil would be from school but he lives on. And he will continue to live, in all his power, fame and glory, as long as the kind of circumstances that nurtured his emergence and his flourishing remain the same. We are doing it for posterity sake. People like Oliver don’t die,” she said.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%

— 9th September 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared with 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points. Investors gained N17.7 billion as market capitalisation closed…

  • nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-news-conference.

    Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan

    — 9th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s plan to seek external loans at an interest rate of 1.25 per cent. Adeosun had earlier revealed plans to take long-term loans at a very low interest rate from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, China Exim Bank and other specific financial…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors

    — 9th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe As part of measures to incentivise investments in the  Nigerian mining sector, the Federal Government yesterday offered prospective investors a  three-year tax holidays. Speaking at the opening session of the ongoing Africa Down Under Conference in Perth, Australia recently, Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode  Fayemi, said the country was determined…

  • A worker sweeps past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg

    MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands

    — 9th September 2016

    A global brands and marketing research firm, Ipsos Marketing, has listed MTN, Milo, Close-Up,  Coca Cola, Peak Milk, Indomie, Etisalat, Bournvita, Omo and Maltina as top ten most influential out of 100 brands in Nigeria. According to Ipsos, the brands were selected based on marketing survey carried out on 1000 Nigerians to assess 100 brands…

  • World-Bank

    Education: 5 states to get $500m

    — 9th September 2016

    The World Bank has set aside $500 million dollars as grant to fund basic education in five states for five years, Information Officer, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Helen Okoro said yesterday. Okoro, in a statement said head of World Bank International Reconstruction and Development team, Olatunde Adekola, disclosed the grant in Abuja. She said…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: The permutations, uncertainty and confusion

    — 9th September 2016

    By Willy Eya, Taiwo Amodu and Chinelo Obogo Yesterday, the ding dong over the Edo State governorship election continued with the postponement of the exercise for another two weeks. The decision was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday evening. It has further raised the tension and anxiety preceding…

  • PIC. 16. RAMS WAITING FOR SALE AT MUBI MARKET IN ADAMAWA ON WEDNESDAY (2/11/11).

    Lagos: Muslims lament high cost of rams

    — 9th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Barely 72 hours to this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, price of rams may force some Muslims to rethink the obligation of slaughtering rams. This was even as many civil servants in the state lamented the ‘tough’ situation. Daily Sun’s visit to many ram markets in the state, which include Gbagada, Agege, Ijora and Meiran,…

  • Simon-Lalong1

    Lalong briefs Buhari on monarch’s killing, others

    — 9th September 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the killing of a first class traditional ruler of Bokkos in his state. This was even as he said investigations were ongoing to arrest those behind the dastardly act shortly after the state celebrated one year of peace on the Plateau….

  • Ortom

    Ortom offers scholarship to six indigent children

    — 9th September 2016

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has announced the offer of scholarship to two sets of triplets up to university level. The six children were brought to the Government House in Makurdi by their mother, Mrs. Kumawuese Azua Kwen, a widow from Kwande Local Government Area. Mrs. Kwen who told the Governor…

  • Cross-River-state-Ben-Ayade

    Ayade lauds Buhari on economic diversification

    — 9th September 2016

    Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for diversifying  the nation’s economy by making agriculture its main stay. Ayade, who spoke during the flag off the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Rice Anchor Borrowers  Programme at Odukpani Local Government headquarters, said the introduction of the programme was  the beginning of the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351