My detention story in DSS underground Cell- Journalist Jones Abiri

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Jones Abiri, a Yenagoa based journalist returned to Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital two years after he was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) over allegations bordering on national security.

Abiri who was received by colleagues at the Ernest Ikoli Press Center, Yenagoa recounted his experience during his detention at the DSS underground Cell in Abuja, noting that it was not a palatable experience.

“I thank the almighty God for giving me the grace to overcome all challenges in the course of my two tears in detention in the hands of the Department of State Securities Services.

Precisely, I was arrested on the 21st July 2016 in my office, at about 23 minutes past three by twelve plain armed men who breezed into my office.

They came with a charge warrant document that my office is under investigation.

Actually when I perused through the charge warrant, I saw that one Magistrate Luckier was the one who appended his signature, I allowed them. I told them that I am a newspaper publisher that I don’t know why they are in my office.

“They started searching my office, at the end of the day they did not see anything and that is how they handcuffed me, took my phones and laptops and things that are not connected to my arrest were taken including my bank information and pay slips before they whisked me away to the state command.

There, I wrote my statement and after spending seven days in Yenagoa, they took me to Abuja, my eyes were blind folded and that was the situation I was and thank God that I am alive today.

He continued “Since then, I have not been given the grace and opportunity to see my wife, my children and other family members and friends and even my lawyers were being denied access to me.

I was in the underground cell, these are public information and there is nothing so new about it. When the light went off you don’t see the next person, it is only when the light comes on that you know what is happening.

I was also denied of medicals. But I thank God that the CLO and other media organizations and civil rights groups took up the matter and today I am out of DSS captivity, and if not for the voice of the media and civil rights organizations, till date, the DSS wouldn’t have taken me to court”

Abiri who insisted that he is innocent of all the allegations levelled against him said he is determined to face his trial as he has a firm belief in Nigeria Judiciary to vindicate him.

“They were thinking that I will jump bail immediately they released me but I am ready and so resilient to face my trial at any time even if they call me that my matter has been rescheduled tomorrow I will produce myself in court and I am emphatic and believing God that I am going to win the case.

That is my position, I am not scared of them, all these two years, I know that I have garnered experienced and I have started making some points to compile a book and the book shall be called “My Prison Journey.”

“From the court I was taken to Keffi prison where I was remanded for two weeks before Dr Ambassador Boladei Igali and Frederick came to my rescue to sign my bail bond. I want to also thank Press Unlimited in Netherland for sending 2000 Euros to facilitate my release and I also thank everyone for the love shown me.

If I am a militant everyone would know and I would be in the creeks, I wouldn’t have owned an office to be doing my own thing.

Thank God the matter is in court.

I have filed in suit in the FHC Abuja to enforce my fundamental human rights; the matter is coming up on August 27th.

Femi Falana, SAN, has assured me of wonderful legal representation. Thank for the reception. I thank NUJ, Bayelsa state chapter and I believe in the Nigerian judiciary that they are going to do justice to this issue.”