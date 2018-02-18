The Sun News
My desire's to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau

My desire’s to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau

18th February 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

The presiding Bishop, Faithfull Prophetic Assembly, Arch Bishop, Prof. Musa Jatau, says his desire is to create hope to people living with disabilities who are found to be a liability, not only to themselves but to their families and the society at large and pass through turbulent moments in their lives style.

Bishop Jatau stated this weekend in Lafia while donating four wheel chairs to four disabled persons during the occasion of his 55th birthday celebration, said that he believe the physically challenged like the crippled and other forms of disability have a right to live, develop their skills and engage in productive ventures to earn a living.

Prof Jatau who said the wheelchairs have features that would make the beneficiaries easily fitted and convenient for their movement, said there is huge discrimination against people with special needs, there is an extent to which the generality of the society wants to relates with disabled men and women and I have made it a point of duty to assist them at all times.

He said the country has thousands of disabled individuals, both children and adults, who cannot afford the cost of a wheelchair and spend their lives crawling on the ground.

The four crippled who benefited from the 55th birthday gift of Bishop Jatau includes Hawa Ayuba, Ibrahim Kadaraja, Umar Ibrahim and Bayari Useni and they all express happiness and wish the Bishop more years.

Also speaking at the occasion, the special guest of honor and senior special assistance to President Muhammadu Buhari on Disability matters Dr Samuel Ankeli advocated for the establishment of the ministry of disability and social welfare to cater for people with disability and issues affecting them in the country.

Dr. Ankeli said with about 27 million Nigerians with disability “we are populated enough to have our own ministry”. He said neglecting people with disability is a threat to the nation and thus should not be allowed to reach a crisis stage to act.

He said Nigerians needed to change their attitude towards people with disability and that government agencies should also recognise the fact that they owe responsibility towards them. He thank the Bishop Emmanuel Jatau for clocking 55 years old and for donating to the disabled, and urged him to continue with such kind gesture.

Segun Adio

