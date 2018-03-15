The Sun News
My deputy's victory'll be easiest in Nigeria's political history, says Fayose

My deputy's victory'll be easiest in Nigeria's political history, says Fayose

15th March 2018

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday boasted that the victory of his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola in the July 14 governorship poll will be the easiest in the history of the country.

Governor Fayose said his strong political ties with Ekiti electorate and his performance as a governor would make the victory easy as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

The governor also said his government has achieved so much in the area of education owing to the fact that all critical stakeholders in the sector are in collaboration with government, assuring that Olusola will not deviate from the path he and policies he has instituted in the sector.

Though, the PDP  has not conducted its primary but the  governor has anointed his deputy as his preferred candidate, which had pitted him against the Minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye, Sen. Biodun Olujimi

and other contenders in the party.

The governor spoke in Ado-Ekiti during an interaction with stakeholders in education sector, which included Parents Teachers’ Association(PTA), teachers and the Ministry of education.

At the occasion, Fayose was invested as the Grand Patron of  National Parent Teachers’ Association of Nigeria, Ekiti chapter.

Fayose, who officially presented Olusola to the stakeholders said: “Deputy governor Olusola’s victory will be easiest in the country’s political history, because I have not deviated from the ideals that people considered to bring back in 2014.

He said Ekiti was ranked 35th when he came in NECO in 2014 and that he has been able to bring the result to first position in 206 and 2017 through series of motivations  for teachers.

“But let me say this, your victory is not in the hands of politicians, I have even told those around me. It is in the hands of Ekiti people,

I mean the electorate.

“Ekiti people are very resolute people. If they say they don’t want you that is the end. If they like you, you will see it. If they hate you, they won’t hide it, so you can see that they like me with the way they have been relating with this government.

“You will see how they will help you on the day of election. You will see how they will vote and stand by their votes”, Fayose assured his

deputy.

Assuring his deputy that the victory has become a fait accompli, Governor Fayose said, “Whay you should concern yourself with is how to lead this people the way I have been doing”, he said.

Fayose advised the federal government to forget about shame and partisanship and come to Ekiti and learn how he had been able to overcome the menace of herdsmen and how  the state had been coming first in public examinations like NECO in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

“These APC government is devilish. They said they have routed Boko Haram but they kept killing people on daily basis. They should forget about enmity and come to Ekiti and learn the proper art of governance”.

Earlier, the PTA Chairman in Ekiti State, Mr Samuel Adeola Osadare, promised that all the stakeholders will continue to partner with

government to make Ekiti the cynosure of all eyes in the education sector.

