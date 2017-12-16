My daughter is my biggest achievement –Bisola, BBN second runner up

Although still single and bubbling, Bisola Aiyeola, the second runner up of the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show, is always ready to brag about her beautiful daughter, who she had with her ex-boyfriend.

“I will always say having my daughter was my biggest achievement, then also making my family proud. And as the years go by, God willing, I’ll achieve more and more,” she boasts to Inside Nollywood.

Meanwhile, it is gradually becoming a norm that most female celebrities both married and single, no longer cook at home, solely dependent on eateries. Bisola attested to that, giving more reasons young ladies are off the kitchen, she said: “I would not say that a lot of our ladies do not know how to cook these days. I actually think that we need to have a cooking day and you would be amazed at what the ladies would offer. Times are changing; we have technology taking over and everyone is trying to be an entrepreneur. And just because of the long hours that we spend at work, many opt for the restaurants and fast food joints. That does not mean that they cannot cook. As a matter of fact, you would be amazed at the meals that the ladies are cooking these days.”