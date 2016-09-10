My dad’s prayer won me CAMA award –Nkechi Emmanuel (Nurse Titi)

By Christian Agadibe

Star actress, Nkechi Emmanuel popularly known as Nurse Titi, has emerged the Most Promising Actress of the Year 2016 at the just concluded Classic Africa Merit Awards (CAMA) held in Lagos.

Government dignitaries such as Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Commissioner for Environment, Lagos State, Dr Samuel Babatunde Adejare, Nollywood stars and other personalities in the entertainment industry graced the event.

While expressing her profound gratitude for the colourful feather added to her cap, the chocolate-skinned actress dedicated the award to God, and her parents for always been her strength and supporters.

She said: “Aside dedicating this award to God, I also want to appreciate my lovely parents who have always been a great support to me. When I received the letter as one of the nominees, I was scared. I had this question in my mind like ‘will I win it?’ I kept asking myself. I wasn’t so sure, so when I got home, I dropped the letter on the dining table that night and went to sleep.

“Then, the next morning, while I was setting the table and preparing breakfast for my dad, he called me from the kitchen and said that he woke up at 3am to urinate after which he took a walk around the house and saw the letter and read it. He said he was very happy to see such a letter in his house. He then prayed for me to win.

“Reluctantly I said, ‘Amen!’ and continued with making his breakfast. And that was it till I heard my name as the winner. In fact, I never expected it. My fans have been wonderful, I love and appreciate them.”