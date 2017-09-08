The Sun News
My close shave with death -Oghenekaro Itene, actress

— 8th September 2017

Actress Oghenekaro Itene has shared with TS Weekend her recent near death experience in Alexandria, South Africa.

According to the thespian, she had a close shave with death when she fainted and passed out for two days in Mandela’s country.

She narrates: “I was in South Africa for volunteer work for an NGO when I fell sick. In fact, it was so bad I almost died but God saved me. It was a very sad one and it is something I have been trying to forget. Thank God I survived it. I was in Alexandria with indigent kids working when I suddenly fainted; at least, that was what they told me because I totally lost consciousness. I was unconscious for two days and hospitalised for two weeks. It was so bad I was placed on oxygen because I couldn’t breathe on my own. I still don’t understand what actually happened to me.”

What lessons did she learn from the experience? Her response: “I have learnt that life is transient and one needs to be more patient and appreciate people more. And that I should give all I can give and live everyday like it is my last day and be nice to everybody, because I could be called to meet my creator anytime.”

On her recent trip to the US, she says: “It was wow! I played the role of Itohan. We were in New York, Dallas, Boston and other places. Now I am back and I am glad that my latest film, Esohe has been selected for Nollywood Travel Festival taking place in Canada. I am so excited.”

