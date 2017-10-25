The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Oando restrains SEC from biased action with court order
25th October 2017 - 4 firms stake N120.5m for Nigerian Mining Corporation subsidiaries
25th October 2017 - $1.2bn Etisalat loan: 4,000 jobs may be lost – Senate
25th October 2017 - Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : FG, coys tasked on making data-driven decisions
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : 9 gadgets that will help you sleep better
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : NIN is a unique identifier for Nigerians – NIMC DG
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Why we’re partnering Computer Village – Nawoj President
25th October 2017 - Iwobi in Eagles on merit –Dad
25th October 2017 - FIFA Awards: Omagbemi Best Non-European Coach
Home / Cover / National / My civil war story –Gowon

My civil war story –Gowon

— 25th October 2017

By Ismail Omipidan

Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has given insight into what happened at the Aburi Conference, in Ghana, convened to resolve Nigeria’s civil war.

The civil war started in 1967 and ended in 1970.

Gowon became head of state in July 1966.

The former leader declared that the Federal Government, under his leadership, went to Aburi unprepared, following a disagreement which broke out between the Supreme Military Council (SMC) and the Eastern region, led by late Colonel Odumegwu Ojukwu.

He was, however, quick to add that their decision to go to Aburi was borne out of the desire of leaders on both sides, at the time, to win back the trust and confidence of Nigerians and insisted that secession was never part of the resolutions they agreed on.

Gowon disclosed this, yesterday, on an Africa Independent Television (AIT) programme “People, Politics and Power,” monitored in Lagos.

“We agreed to put our heads together, to regain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. We went to Aburi, to agree to deal with the situation of our country, by ourselves. We did not go with any prepared position on the federal side, but, Ojukwu came with a paper he prepared. His prepared position was on a pink paper. Usually, pink paper at the Staff College is directing staff solution to the problem,”

He further disclosed that most of the positions presented by Ojukwu at the conference were accepted and that after their return to Nigeria, from Aburi, he (Gowon) was determined to keep the country together by assuaging the feelings of the South East but, Ojukwu thought otherwise.

The former military leader further said Ojukwu’s reluctance may have been informed by the killings of the Igbo in the North,which made him (Ojukwu) believe that secession was the way they could get the freedom and the security they desired.

According to Gowon, part of the understanding they had on both sides, while in Aburi, was that, as the leader, upon their return to the country, he would be the first to make any statement concerning the resolutions before any governor makes any statement.

“But, by the time I returned, I was ill; I had fever. I could not make any statement. But, Ojukwu went to the radio, to make a statement and said the things we never agreed on.

“David Ejoor was the one who called me one early morning to ask if I had heard what Ojukwu said, and I said no. He then reeled out all that Ojukwu had said and I asked David, in all honesty, if that was what we agreed. He said no.

“To keep the country together was not a task that I could do alone. I needed the cooperation and understanding of every Nigerian. And, in order to ensure we kept the country together, I reckoned that we needed to have discussions among ourselves. We had a civil servant who was exceptionally experienced and good. We went there (Aburi) to restore the trust of our country. If we were working together, anyone with conscience will assuage the feelings (of the South-easterners). But, Ojukwu thought otherwise. He had in mind all along, based on what happened to his people in the North, that secession was the only way out. But, we were thinking of the whole country, because all  parts of the country were involved. The military was not involved in the killings of South-easterners in the North.”

Explaining how his passion to keep the country together, Gowon again said: “Thank God that God knows I love the country very dearly. I have no any other loyalty but to the country, even though we were Queen commissioned, our loyalty was to our country, once we became a republic. That love and loyalty to my country was first and foremost. That had been inculcated in me; right from the on set. Once you had that as the basis, the next was to deal with the situation.

“One day, when I was doing my best to keep Nigeria together, one young man wrote me a letter; and in the letter, he wrote: ‘Do you know the meaning of Gowon?’ Gowon in my language means owner of God’s masquerade.  But, the young man in his letter wrote that ‘Gowon means, Go on With One Nigeria.’ And, I said to myself, ‘this is what I was trying to tell Nigerians that we must do, as a result of all the confusions that had taken place.’ But, Nigerians are saying this is what I must do. It made an impact on me. I was more determined to keep Nigeria together.”

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Nwafor Achebe 25th October 2017 at 3:44 am
    Reply

    And now you’re go on with one Nigeria when zik’s time he told British that broken bottle has no mekwatalizim meaning that Biafra you are preventing not to have his freedom is now free and you God bless you and Nigerians God uses you for us to be great. no pain no gain

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oando restrains SEC from biased action with court order

— 25th October 2017

…Says apex regulator compromised By Chinenye Anuforo Oando plc yesterday restrained Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from suspending trading in its shares at  the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). In a statement, Oando said that the NSE and SEC were  served with a  court order on October 24, 2017 and they are legally obliged to comply…

  • 4 firms stake N120.5m for Nigerian Mining Corporation subsidiaries

    — 25th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja and Adewale Sanyaolu Four firms have staked N120, 547,000 to purchase the assets of the subsidiary companies of Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC). According to the second round financial bids results released by the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), in Abuja yesterday, for five subsidiaries of NMC, Yusuf Mariri Trading Company staked…

  • $1.2bn Etisalat loan: 4,000 jobs may be lost – Senate

    — 25th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, The Senate, yesterday, warned that about 4,000 jobs may be lost in the telecommunications industry, unless the relevant government agencies move swiftly to salvage the fallout of the takeover of 9mobile (Etisalat Nigeria), by 13 local banks. The Red Chamber has therefore called on all relevant financial intelligence agencies of the Federal…

  • Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa

    — 25th October 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu Despite two recent Executive Orders signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to improve the Ease of Doing Business in the country, more multinational corporations have continued to move fresh investments to other economies considered safer than Nigeria. The latest move came from Coca Cola, a leading non alcoholic beverage bottler, which would…

  • Tech & Gadgets : FG, coys tasked on making data-driven decisions

    — 25th October 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye and Perpetua Egesimba                         [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Nigeria’s  three tiers of government and corporate organizations have been advised to make data-driven decisions in order to detect fraudulent, fictitious records and prevent them from being processed. Stakeholders who made the call argued…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share