My attackers were sent by Gov. Bello, says Dino Melaye

…It’s a lie, I’ve no hand in it – Gov Bello

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja

Following the attack of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Kabba Day celebration over the weekend, thevsenator has claimed his attackers were thugs allegedly sent by Governor Yahaya Bello of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued, on Sunday, by Melaye’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Gideon Ayodele, copies of which were made available to newsmen, in Lokoja.

According to the statement, “Two out of the Ebira boys that attacked him in Kabba on Saturday were send by Kogi State Government but were arrested by the Police but later granted bail following the intervention of the state apparatus.”

He stated that his ‘glorious outing ‘at the occasion had angered the governor and his entourage as he also alleged that the thugs invaded his Constituency office, in Kabba, and shot sporadically, apparently with a belief that he was at the building to commission the facility.

However, the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in his swift reaction said he took a proactive step to avert an impending chaos that would have resulted in the loss of lives and property at the annual celebration of Kabba Day.

In a press statement issued yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mrs. Petra Akinti Onyegbule noted that the governor’s inability to make a scheduled appearance at the Kabba Day, was to prevent the possible insurrection that might disrupt peace at the event.

“The alleged attack on Dino Melaye by some aggrieved Kogi west youths, would have been worsened if the governor was present at the event, saying as the father of the state the governor decided to stay off to avert further violence.

“As the chief security officer of the state, whose job is to ensure the protection and safety of lives and property of the citizens, Gov Bello is committed to making sure that the onerous task of ensuring the safety of the entire citizens was never compromised,” she stated.

According to her, the governor has said it countless times that no single life is worth being lost for any political misunderstanding.

“If my appearance would hurt anyone, I would rather stay away and let everyone be at peace. Kogi is for all of us, and together we shall build the state of our dream”.

The governor, however urged the youths to shun any act of violence that could disrupt peace across the state, stressing that every life is important to him irrespective of who is involved.

Mean while, the spokesman of Kogi State Police Command, Mr. William Ayah while speaking with newsmen on Sunday said the boys that were arrested was not in connection with the attack of the senator.

He disclosed that the two person were arrested in order to safe their lives adding that they were to be mobbed by some youths who wanted to have share of money given to them by some people at the venue.

He pointed out that the two persons have consequently been released from the Police custody.