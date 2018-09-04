– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - My aspiration to govern Nigeria not a do or die affair, says Bafarawa
4th September 2018 - Kaduna Assembly unhappy with N5m revenue generated from tourism, others
4th September 2018 - Man, under codeine influence, allegedly assaults 2 Policemen
4th September 2018 - NHIS enrollees decry doctors attitude in Kaduna
4th September 2018 - JUST IN: Fani-Kayode reports to Force Headquarters
4th September 2018 - Philippines’ Duterte withdraws amnesty for critic, orders arrest
4th September 2018 - Court remands 20-year-old trader in court for alleged assault
4th September 2018 - Customs records historic monthly revenue of N140.4bn
4th September 2018 - NYSC member, 2 others docked for allegedly squatting in property
4th September 2018 - 2019: SDP promises free, fair primaries in Benue
Home / Elections / National / My aspiration to govern Nigeria not a do or die affair, says Bafarawa
BAFARAWA

My aspiration to govern Nigeria not a do or die affair, says Bafarawa

— 4th September 2018

NAN

Former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa says his aspiration for the presidency is not a do or die affair but borne out of the desire to render selfless service.

Bafarawa, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He was in Enugu as part of his consultation to clinch the party ticket for the presidency.

READ ALSO Kaduna Assembly unhappy with N5m revenue generated from tourism, others

The former governor said that his motivation to contest was borne out of his displeasure on the state of affairs in the country, adding that his presidency would truly unite Nigeria.

“I am disturbed with the way and manner the country is and my priority will be to bring unity in the country,” he said.

Bafarawa said that he would rather document all his programmes of actions rather than making promises such that if he won, Nigerians could easily refer to his position during campaign.

“I have a written manifesto and will not promise what I cannot do. My word is my bond,” he said.

The presidential aspirant said that he would run an inclusive administration, adding that every part of the country would be integral parts of his government.

He said that he would not only handover to a president of Igbo extraction if he got elected in 2019 but would get the Igbo fully involved.

“If I win, I will go with the Igbo from the first day. There is no question of what I will do for the South East because it will be their government,” he said.

Bafarawa said that he had offered himself as the bridge between Nigeria’s aspirations and the goals of her nationhood.

He said that the reality on ground portrayed Nigeria as having departed from the dreams of her founding fathers.

“It is rather sad that these cherished values have often been jettisoned on the altar of sentiments and selfish motives.

“As a long term player in local and international economic and political relations, I have garnered enough experiences and exposure to provide the requisite leadership for Nigeria, he said.

He said that his administration would implement policies that would strengthen the drive to achieve true federalism in the country.

READ ALSO Man, under codeine influence, allegedly assaults 2 Policemen

“Since inception, the country has organised several forums to discuss Nigeria as a country and the relationships of the federating units.

“Although very robust and patriotic discourses were held and recommendations made, none of the reports or recommendations of the various conferences have been implemented.

“My administration will dust all the findings and reports of all the national conferences with a view to extrapolating those aspects that are consistent with our aspirations,” he said.

Bafarawa said that he was not perturbed by the number of presidential aspirants in the PDP, adding “I am a democrat and ready to support the party”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAFARAWA

My aspiration to govern Nigeria not a do or die affair, says Bafarawa

— 4th September 2018

NAN Former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa says his aspiration for the presidency is not a do or die affair but borne out of the desire to render selfless service. Bafarawa, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna Assembly unhappy with N5m revenue generated from tourism, others

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Kaduna State House Assembly on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the N5 million generated as revenue from tourism and other activities of the state Ministry of Commerce, Tourism and Industry. Salisu Isa, Chairman of the House Committee supervising the ministry said during the ministry’s budget defence for 2019, that it must improve on its dismal…

  • policemen

    Man, under codeine influence, allegedly assaults 2 Policemen

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Police in Lagos on Tuesday, arraigned a 31-year-old applicant, Joshua Oshame, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting two policemen while under the influence of hard drug. Oshame, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault. The prosecutor, Sgt Michael Unah, alleged that the accused assaulted one…

  • enrollees

    NHIS enrollees decry doctors attitude in Kaduna

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The negative attitude of some medical and healthcare personnel at Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna, have has been flayed by some enrollees of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the state. In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna, the enrollees complained of absenteeism and lateness…

  • FANI KAYODE

    JUST IN: Fani-Kayode reports to Force Headquarters

    — 4th September 2018

    Molly Kikete, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has arrived the police force headquarters, in Abuja. Fani-Kayode is being invited for questioning by police authorities over allegations bordering on conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, Fani-Kayode arrived at about 12:35pm, on Tuesday and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share