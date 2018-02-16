My affairs with actress Juliet Ibrahim –Iceberg Slim, singer

Tony Ogaga

Recently, star actress, Juliet Ibrahim announced she had found love again after breaking up with her pilot husband. Perhaps, as a way of getting back at her ex, she and her new lover, rapper Iceberg Slim flooded social media with their romantic pictures.

In this chat, Slim opens up on her relationship with the thespian, his growing up and musical career among other issues.

How would you describe your music?

Wow! I would describe my music as unique and one-of-a-kind. In fact, I am honestly humbled by the response to my latest single, Oluwa, and I thank everyone that has been supporting the song and video.

Tell us about growing up and how you came into music?

Growing up in New York, I was exposed to a lot of Sunny Ade, Fela, Obesere and the likes but I couldn’t speak Yoruba. My dad played a lot of music at home. I appreciated the instrumentation and melody simply for what it was, great music. I played the drums and the keyboard in church and it was the things that I learned from those songs that I replicated. I also sang in the choir and I would often use the harmonies or melodies that I heard from those artistes.

When is your album dropping?

I will be releasing a mixtape or an E.P this year. My album should come maybe next year.

Who were your influences growing up?

When I became a fan of hip hop, I was influenced by the likes of Jay Z, Eminem, Kanye West and Drake. I always wanted to sing like them.

How do you get inspiration for your songs?

I am inspired by the music I listen to. I listen to a lot of music and whenever a song touches me, I am inspired to make a song that will touch someone the same way. Music is spiritual and it’s all about the feeling it gives you.

You and Juliet have matching tattoos. What do the tattoos mean to you?

The tattoos are a symbol of our love for each other hence the ‘LO’ on my arm, and the ‘VE’ on hers. Put it together and you get ‘LOVE’.

You come across as an adventurous guy. What is the craziest thing you ever did?

The craziest thing I ever did was in my music video, Oluwa. I sat at the edge of a cliff. I could have fallen to my death but I enjoyed the adrenaline rush. Life is about taking risks, isn’t it?

Any plans to go into movies like your lover, Juliet?

I don’t know what the future holds but for now, I am focused on the music. However, I took acting classes in High School, maybe, one day I will showcase what I have learned.

Are you not jealous Juliet Ibrahim is always in the limelight? You know, men are jealous lovers.

I am not the jealous type. Also, where there is love and trust, I believe there should be no jealousy.

What part of her anatomy do you find most exciting?

I find her brain to be the most exciting. She is so talented, creative and intelligent.

You guys are both very busy pursuing your careers. Don’t you think this could hinder your relationship?

No, I do not believe so. People make time for the things they care about, and they make time for the people they love.