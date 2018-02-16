The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - My affairs with actress Juliet Ibrahim –Iceberg Slim, singer
16th February 2018 - Eghosa lights up music scene with Young Girl
16th February 2018 - Funka Sibe singer, Oresko, set to bury dad 
16th February 2018 - Wedding bells ring for actress Mercy Aminu, Vincent Opurum
16th February 2018 - Stage set for Stakers Fest in Lagos
16th February 2018 - My 20 years wait for babies inspired Call My Number –Aity Dennis
16th February 2018 - Eviction fever grips Big Brother housemates
16th February 2018 - Coup, counter-coup that tore COSON apart
16th February 2018 - Labzy drops Mix It with Tjan
16th February 2018 - Day cultural expo rocked Amuwo Odofin
Home / TSWeekend / My affairs with actress Juliet Ibrahim –Iceberg Slim, singer

My affairs with actress Juliet Ibrahim –Iceberg Slim, singer

— 16th February 2018

Tony Ogaga

Recently, star actress, Juliet Ibrahim announced she had found love again after breaking up with her pilot husband. Perhaps, as a way of getting back at her ex, she and her new lover, rapper Iceberg Slim flooded social media with their romantic pictures.

In this chat, Slim opens up on her relationship with the thespian, his growing up and musical career among other issues.

How would you describe your music?

Wow! I would describe my music as unique and one-of-a-kind. In fact, I am honestly humbled by the response to my latest single, Oluwa, and I thank everyone that has been supporting the song and video.

Tell us about growing up and how you came into music?

Growing up in New York, I was exposed to a lot of Sunny Ade, Fela, Obesere and the likes but I couldn’t speak Yoruba. My dad played a lot of music at home. I appreciated the instrumentation and melody simply for what it was, great music. I played the drums and the keyboard in church and it was the things that I learned from those songs that I replicated. I also sang in the choir and I would often use the harmonies or melodies that I heard from those artistes.

When is your album dropping?

I will be releasing a mixtape or an E.P this year. My album should come maybe next year.

Who were your influences growing up?

When I became a fan of hip hop, I was influenced by the likes of Jay Z, Eminem, Kanye West and Drake. I always wanted to sing like them.

How do you get inspiration for your songs?

I am inspired by the music I listen to. I listen to a lot of music and whenever a song touches me, I am inspired to make a song that will touch someone the same way. Music is spiritual and it’s all about the feeling it gives you.

You and Juliet have matching tattoos. What do the tattoos mean to you?

The tattoos are a symbol of our love for each other hence the ‘LO’ on my arm, and the ‘VE’ on hers. Put it together and you get ‘LOVE’.

You come across as an adventurous guy. What is the craziest thing you ever did?

The craziest thing I ever did was in my music video, Oluwa. I sat at the edge of a cliff. I could have fallen to my death but I enjoyed the adrenaline rush. Life is about taking risks, isn’t it?

Any plans to go into movies like your lover, Juliet?

I don’t know what the future holds but for now, I am focused on the music. However, I took acting classes in High School, maybe, one day I will showcase what I have learned.

Are you not jealous Juliet Ibrahim is always in the limelight? You know, men are jealous lovers.

I am not the jealous type. Also, where there is love and trust, I believe there should be no jealousy.

What part of her anatomy do you find most exciting?

I find her brain to be the most exciting. She is so talented, creative and intelligent. 

You guys are both very busy pursuing your careers. Don’t you think this could hinder your relationship?

No, I do not believe so. People make time for the things they care about, and they make time for the people they love.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies

— 16th February 2018

•They’re disgruntled elements- Acting Secretary  Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the Kaduna chapter of the All Progresive Congress (APC), has issued a query and warning letter to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on alleged anti-party activities in the state. In a swift reaction, however, acting chairman of the El-Rufai-led group of the party,…

  • We’re fully ready for 2019 elections –IGP

    — 16th February 2018

    Christopher Oji  The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said the Force, under his watch, is  battle-ready for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.  The IGP said this, yesterday, at the launch of his book, ‘Security and justice: The pathway for peace and reconciliation in Nigeria’, held at Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.  “We are…

  • We’ll effect desired change –Buhari

    — 16th February 2018

    •Launches first indigenous UAV, Tsaigumi, in Kaduna Sola Ojo, Kaduna PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari declared in Kaduna State, yesterday, the commitment and determination of his administration to bring about the desired change in Nigeria. President Buhari, who stated this at the induction ceremony of the first indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Tsaigumi, held at the Nigerian…

  • State police: Seven years after, Nigerian elite heed Ekweremadu’s lone voice

    — 16th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan He was not the one who began the campaign for the establishment of a state police in Nigeria. But since 2011, Deputy President of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu has been consistent in his campaign for what he now refers to as decentralised policing system in Nigeria. Since then, he kept the debate in…

  • We’re failing in real estate planning –Adetiba

    — 16th February 2018

     Simeon Mpamugoh Segun Adetiba is the  President, Furniture And Allied Products Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (FAPMAN). In this interview, Adetiba spoke about social housing with cheaper locally-made building materials adding that it depended on the seriousness and acceptability of those materials by the private and public sectors. He felt that there was need for the public…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share