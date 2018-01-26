My Adron deal’ll put smiles on my fans’ faces –Fathia Williams

Actress and producer, Fathia Balogun Williams, has become the new ambassador for Adron Homes, one of the leading real estate development companies in Nigeria.

Vividly excited, the actress opened up to TS Weekend on her deal: “Nobody wants to be homeless, so having this chance to be able to help secure suitable houses for everyone, irrespective of social class and income level, is a great privilege. This ambassadorial deal is more of a partnership where I am going to be working with them to ensure large number of people becomes homeowners.

“I look forward to working with Adron Homes to make this a reality. I am happy to partner with them, because I get the chance to put a smile on the faces of my fans, by making them land and house owners in an affordable way. I believe that together, we can achieve a lot and I can’t wait to share it with you all, my lovely fans.”