ENTREPRENEURIAL Wike

My 3rd anniversary’ll announce Rivers as distinct state – Wike

— 26th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the roll-out of key projects during his administration’s third year anniversary, would announce the state  as a distinct state, despite the current economic downturn.

Wike stated this, on Thursday, when he addressed journalists after projects inspection and expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Mother and Child Hospital, Doctors Quarters at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital,  as well as the National Industrial Court.

He said, “We are glad that during our third anniversary, members of the public will really appreciate that Rivers State is a different state, despite the economic downturn.

“We assure  our people that we will continue to give them the best as far as projects are concerned.  This administration is for them”.

The governor further said that though works at Mother and Child Hospital, Doctors Quarters at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital and National Industrial Court, have reached 95 percent completion stage, the state government has finished paying the contractors.

“We agreed with the contractors that these projects visited today, should be part of our third year anniversary celebrations.  They will be commissioned and placed for  public use”, he said.

He stated that the reactions of the people at project locations remained a motivation for the administration to continue to deliver.

Speaking on the re-equipping of Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, Governor Wike said the State Government had re-positioned  the health facilities  to use it as a teaching hospital for the Rivers State University.

He said that his administration established the College of Medical Sciences at the Rivers State University to train doctors that would drive the state’s health sector.

He was  accompanied on the project inspection  by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Godwin Obla.

