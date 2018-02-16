My 20 years wait for babies inspired Call My Number –Aity Dennis

Vivacious gospel artiste, Aity Dennis, is at it again. Her new music video, Call My Number, has hit the screen.

Described as colourful, breezy and captivating, the new video captures the lively, bubbling spirit of the ever-smiling artiste, testifying to God’s faithfulness to all and sundry.

Commenting on the work, Dennis said: “If God could end my over 20 years wait for a baby and turns me from ‘Mama Nothing’ to ‘Mama Three’, then the impossible is possible. If you doubt it, call my number!”

She said further: “My life has become a living testimony, so the least I can do is to encourage people going through stuff in this life to hold on to God even when they are in dire straits.”

Beautifully dramatised and fun-filled with lots of dancing, Call My Number is a viewer’s delight. The video was directed by one of Nigeria’s most creative filmmakers, Oluyinka Davids of Ifocus Pictures while Wole Oni produced it.