AJELARA

Mustapha Ajelara’s double celebration

— 7th July 2018

Funsho Arogundade

It takes a much respected private person to pull such a powerful but quality crowd that include the respected monarch, His Royal Majesty, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other top dignitaries to grace his occasion.

For business mogul and CEO, 214 Global Link, Mustapha Olayiwola Ajelara, he pulled the stunt last weekend hosting his high-valued guests to an evening of fun, glamour and electrifying gaiety as he celebrated his birthday and officially opened his newest venture, 214 Global Bar in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The talk-of-the-town-bash was a celebration of life and show of commitment to humanity, and it trended all through the night as Ajelara’s dedicated staff, clients, associates and friends all let down their hair and got totally immersed in the celebrations of the special evening.

The night wasn’t only about wining and dining but an opportunity for the celebrant to extend kindness to the less privileged with the presentation of cash and gift items to over 50 orphanage homes across the country.

The occasion was also used to celebrate employees who have gone the extra mile to enhance the quality of service provided by the 214 Global Link and project its image rightly.

Ajelara’s 214 Global Links runs Mokland Hotels in Sango Ota and Abeokuta both in Ogun State providing best of hospitality services. His latest leisure spot, 214 Global Bar is berthing with world-class structure to take the front row in the hospitality sector in the Rock City.

