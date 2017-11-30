The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Muslim group seeks pardon for 54 soldiers
30th November 2017 - Dogara pleads with Buhari to lead the fight against slavery
30th November 2017 - Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs
30th November 2017 - Lesson Fed. Perm. Sec. learnt: You don’t address your boss in derogatory language
30th November 2017 - NASFAT lauds Ambode on ‘high level’ of religious tolerance
30th November 2017 - Jonathan, Ben Bruce applaud Wizkid over best win at MOBO Awards
30th November 2017 - 54 babies born HIV positive in Nasarawa-official
30th November 2017 - LG autonomy: Ex-LG chairs urge NUT to suspend nationwide protest
30th November 2017 - PDP national chair : Wike not lobbying for Secondus, says party
30th November 2017 - Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school
Home / National / Muslim group seeks pardon for 54 soldiers

Muslim group seeks pardon for 54 soldiers

— 30th November 2017

The Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, has appealed to President Muhamnadu Buhari to pardon the 54 soldiers imprisoned for refusing to fight Boko Haram insurgents with poor weapons.

Akintola made the appeal in his Eld-el-Maulud message to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The Federal Government has declared Dec. 1 as public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud.

Akintola said that the celebration of the prophet’s birthday was the recognition of compassion, a day of mercy and that it deserved to be declared a compassion day by the UN.

“The Qur’an said that Prophet Muhammad was the seal of all prophets (Qur’an 33:40) and an exemplary leader (Qur’an 33:21). He was sent to the whole world (Qur’an 34:28) as compassion to Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“A fortiori, MURIC reminds President Muhammadu Buhari of the plight of the 54 soldiers who were imprisoned for refusing to fight Boko Haram insurgents with poor weapons.

“Federal Government may not realise it but the 54 soldiers actually exposed the $2.1 billion arms fraud. They are whistle-blowers, not criminals.

“Paradoxically, while other whistle-blowers are being rewarded, the 54 soldiers are languishing in jail. This casts a shadow on our war against corruption. It is very disheartening.

“In the spirit of the Compassion Day which the prophet’s birthday signifies, MURIC urges civil society, particularly anti-corruption crusaders to speak out for the 54 soldiers.

“We also appeal to state governors and chief judges to use the occasion to visit prisons in their states with a view to setting free a large number of inmates, particularly those awaiting trial.”

Akintola felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs on the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

“We also congratulate the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and the entire Nigerian citizenry for witnessing another birthday of the greatest man that ever lived,’’ he said. (NAN)

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Muslim group seeks pardon for 54 soldiers

— 30th November 2017

The Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, has appealed to President Muhamnadu Buhari to pardon the 54 soldiers imprisoned for refusing to fight Boko Haram insurgents with poor weapons. Akintola made the appeal in his Eld-el-Maulud message to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Federal Government has declared Dec. 1 as…

  • Dogara pleads with Buhari to lead the fight against slavery

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the fight against modern day slavery. Dogara who resumed, on Thursday, after his participation in a conference  convened by the president of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, Laura Bodrini on “Women Empowerment and the Fight against Trafficking…

  • Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State, on Thursday, called on the state’s House of Assembly to reject the bill seeking to transfer payment of teachers’ salaries to local government councils. The teachers made the position known when they staged a peaceful protest to the House of Assembly, where…

  • Lesson Fed. Perm. Sec. learnt: You don’t address your boss in derogatory language

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Segun Adio There was mild drama, on Thursday, during the public hearing on the disappearance, return and reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina. That was when Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, took serious exception to the manner at which her junior colleague and Permanent…

  • NASFAT lauds Ambode on ‘high level’ of religious tolerance

    — 30th November 2017

    …As governor urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s progress, unity at Eid-El-Maulud The Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society (NASFAT) of Nigeria, on Thursday, commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for displaying high level of religious tolerance ever since assuming the mantle of leadership two and half years ago, saying that the development had brought about peace…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share