Muslim bags PhD in Christian studies

A Muslim, Prof. Rasheed Jimoh-Ijaodola, has bagged a doctorate degree in Christian studies at the University of Ilorin.

Jimoh-Ijaodola is Professor of Law and Dean, Oba Erediauwa College of Law of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

A statement signed by Head, Public & External Relations Unit, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Obajide Ilugbo, made this known, in Benin-City, on Tuesday.

Ilugbo said that Jimoh-Ijaodola’s thesis examined biblical prophesies and other prophesies, including prophesies of the late Sage and Prophet, Nostradamus.

He further said that the Don’s research focused on the end time and the role of humans in the fulfilment of those prophesies.

Jimoh-Ijaodola, according to him, is a faithful and practicing Muslim, who bagged his first Ph.D. In Electoral Law from the University of Jos, while his second Ph.D. was in Property law from the University of Ibadan.

In the third Ph.D Thesis, he posited “the end is now and that humans should be careful so that the end will not come upon us as the biblical thief that came unexpectedly.

“He pleaded that the world should embrace peace and live in harmony for the sake of the earth and humanity.

“Nations should be careful of war and proliferation of weapon of mass destruction”, Ilugbo said.

Ilugbo said that Jimoh-Ijaodola in his thesis stressed the need to take care of “our environment” very well so that it was not endangered.

“The end time scenario is a picture of man eating man and that the problem will most likely start on the claim on ownership of Jerusalem.”

He quoted Jimoh-Ijaodola as saying that the earth was throttling fast toward a certain end and that the survival of the earth depends on mans will to embrace God totally.(NAN)

