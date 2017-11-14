Musician donates water borehole to army, refurbishes EOD vehicle

The Sun News
The military/civil friendship got a boost in Lagos last week as the Ikeja Cantonment commissioned a water borehole donated to the military formation by a Lagos musician, Chibike Eze Vincent,

The water project is meant to serve the office of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) of the base and the environs as a way of facilitating adequate water supply to the facility and making its services more adequate.

The commissioning handled by the Acting Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Ordinance, Brig. Gen. JI Unuigbe also featured the presentation of the refurbished EOD vehicle at the Ammunition Transit Depot (ATD)

On hand for the event were Brig. Ben. BE Onyeuko who represented Unuigbe and Major NA Uduma of the same command who all appreciated the musician, Vincent, for his friendship and generosity as he cut the tape to open the facility.

At the event, the military expressed appreciation to the musician and said it was a sign of better understanding and working relationship between the military and the civil society.

They also urged other privileged Nigerians to feel free and identify with the Nigerian Army and the entire military in the role and duties for the nation, even as the military and keeps its end of the mandate of building a better friendship with the larger society.

 

