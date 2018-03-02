Music runs in my family –Engo
Following the success of his ‘Engocentric mixtape’, which was released in 2016 on his birthday, the hip hop act known as Oluwasegun Clement Ezekiel aka Engo, has released a new song entitled, Omodele Reloaded, which is currently on massive rotation.
“I am glad to inform my fans that following the success of my debut mix tape in 2016, I am out with a spanking new single entitled, Omodele Reloaded. My passion for music started at a tender age. Music for me is like oxygen because I was born into music.
“My dad is a Shepherd of a Celestial Church while my mum is the choir mistress and all my sisters sing too. So, it’s more like I was raised in music,” he says,
The indigene of Lagos State and graduate of Electrical Electronic Engineering from Ekiti State University adds: “The song encourages listeners to eschew discrimination in any form and advised up and coming artistes to remain focused and believe in themselves.”
