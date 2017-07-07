The Sun News
Latest
7th July 2017 - Music is my destiny –E-Jay Boy
7th July 2017 - Italy-based TOA to storm Nigeria with new singles
7th July 2017 - Why we offset medical bills, donated items to hospitals –MMM
7th July 2017 - All set for COSON week
7th July 2017 - Funky Mallam, others preach peace at Kaduna Glo Laffta Fest
7th July 2017 - Night of music, comedy at Executive Spot
7th July 2017 - I’ll continue to use comedy to promote Nigerian Army –I Go Dye
7th July 2017 - El-Marino couple’s dinner holds in grand style
7th July 2017 - Movies: Something Fresh, Something Familiar, Something Wicked
7th July 2017 - God gave me unstoppable success – Tochi Okoli, gospel singer
Home / TSWeekend / Music is my destiny –E-Jay Boy

Music is my destiny –E-Jay Boy

— 7th July 2017

Fast rising act, E-Jay Boy (Ejike Onoja), is poised to heat up the music space with his style, which he christened ‘folk hip hop’.

“The genre is a fusion of highlife, ragga and folk music. The dance itself constitutes intricate waist and foot works as well as tricky neck swings which energy is distinctly African. I am out to make a difference with my kind of music which I call folk hip hop,” E-Jay Boy told TS Weekend.

So far, the musician has released Ijekiride, a single whose video is currently trending online and also enjoying massive downloads ahead of its official release.

Produced by Legacy, the video was directed by Uchenna Agbo aka the African Priest. On why he chose Abuja ahead of Lagos, a city generally accepted as Nigeria’s entertainment capital, the performer who started playing music at age 17 and who is a multi-instrumentalist, said that the aim was to prove to the world that Abuja is also becoming “a top dog, musically speaking”.

An indigene of Enugu State, E-Jay Boy said he first put out the single on the Internet to test the market. He, however, said he is satisfied with the level of acceptance so far judging from numerous positive feedbacks and comments on his various social media accounts.

On why he settled for music, the musician says: “Music is the only thing that gives me joy. Way back when I was a teenager, my mum was always angry with me because I did nothing but music. I was always singing and dancing. Right now, everybody in the family has accepted me and the way I live my life, because they have all realised that music is my destiny.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why NASS rejected Fashola’s N20bn contingency fund –Namdas

— 7th July 2017

From BillyGraham Abel, Yola Abdulrazaq Namdas is the spokesperson of the House of Representatives. He speaks on the ongoing crisis between the executive and the legislature over the 2017 budget and sheds more light on the reasons for the lawmakers’ action. What is the procedure for the budget process from when it is submitted to…

Share

  • 2014 confab: Delegates not true representatives –Bankole

    — 7th July 2017

    From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Chief Alani Bankole is the father of the former Speaker of the House of Reps, Dimeji Bankole. He is presently the Board of Trustees, BoT, chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). In this interview, the erstwhile national chairman of the defunct All Peoples Party, APP, opens up why ADP places…

    Share

  • Baale of Shangisha kidnapped in Lagos

    — 7th July 2017

    • We know his abductors – Police By Christopher Oji The spate of kidnappings in Lagos continued on Wednesday, with the abduction of the traditional ruler of Shangisha, Magodo, Lagos, Baale Yusuf Ogundare. A police official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Ogundare’s brother, Mohammed Adams, reported that the kidnappers invited the Baale…

    Share

  • Nigeria is sick –Akpabio

    — 7th July 2017

    From Joe Effiong, Uyo Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio has described Nigeria as a sick nation which needs everyone to join hands to revive, else it dies. Addressing a crowd that turned up at his first constituency briefing at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, yesterday, Senator Akpabio, who was in company with his colleagues, including Dino…

    Share

  • Igbo Diaspora group to petition ICC over AYCF quit notice

    — 7th July 2017

    By Zika Bobby Miffed by the quit notice issued by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum to Igbo residing in the northern part of Nigeria, the Igbo World Assembly, (IWA) has said it would liaise with appropriate agencies to file a petition to the International Criminal Court, (ICC) to prevent genocide and bring culprits to book. In…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share