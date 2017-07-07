Music is my destiny –E-Jay Boy

Fast rising act, E-Jay Boy (Ejike Onoja), is poised to heat up the music space with his style, which he christened ‘folk hip hop’.

“The genre is a fusion of highlife, ragga and folk music. The dance itself constitutes intricate waist and foot works as well as tricky neck swings which energy is distinctly African. I am out to make a difference with my kind of music which I call folk hip hop,” E-Jay Boy told TS Weekend.

So far, the musician has released Ijekiride, a single whose video is currently trending online and also enjoying massive downloads ahead of its official release.

Produced by Legacy, the video was directed by Uchenna Agbo aka the African Priest. On why he chose Abuja ahead of Lagos, a city generally accepted as Nigeria’s entertainment capital, the performer who started playing music at age 17 and who is a multi-instrumentalist, said that the aim was to prove to the world that Abuja is also becoming “a top dog, musically speaking”.

An indigene of Enugu State, E-Jay Boy said he first put out the single on the Internet to test the market. He, however, said he is satisfied with the level of acceptance so far judging from numerous positive feedbacks and comments on his various social media accounts.

On why he settled for music, the musician says: “Music is the only thing that gives me joy. Way back when I was a teenager, my mum was always angry with me because I did nothing but music. I was always singing and dancing. Right now, everybody in the family has accepted me and the way I live my life, because they have all realised that music is my destiny.”