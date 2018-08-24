Music house: Ayefele visits Ajimobi over demolition

Before Ajimobi left the meeting, Ayefele narrated how he obtained approval for the structure and how he responded to the correspondences from the government

– As governor sets up committee for peaceful resolution

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Popular gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele, yesterday, visited Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, over the partial demolition of his N800 million Music House, which houses Ayefele’s radio station, Fresh FM, Ibadan, for allegedly contravening the planning laws of the state.

The meeting, which started at 3:55 p.m. at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, lasted for 55 minutes, before the governor handed him over to a team of government officials who continued the meeting with Ayefele for another two and half hours.

Before Ajimobi left the meeting to attend to scores of traditional rulers, led by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who came to felicitate with the governor on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Ayefele narrated how he obtained approval for the structure and how he responded to the correspondences from the government.

He, however, said he contacted prominent Nigerians when he received the demolition notice to help him appeal to the governor, in order to stop the demolition, adding that he regretted not coming to see the governor personally, instead of sending emissaries to him.

Ajimobi, in his address, told Ayefele that he did not have any personal issue either with him or Fresh FM, adding that the issue was between the government and the Music House for allegedly contravening the planning laws.

The governor, however, set up a committee to resolve the impasse. Daily Sun gathered that the committee, from the government’s side, comprises Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun; Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Governor Ajimobi, Mr. Bolaji Tunji; Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Relations, Alhaji Abidemi Siyabade; Director General, Bureau of Physical Planning and Urban Development Control, Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi and Special Adviser to the Governor on Efficiency, Dr. Isaac Ayandele.

Ayefele had arrived the Governor’s Office at 11:20a.m, in company of a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe. Director of Corporate Affairs and Promotions of Fresh FM, David Ajiboye, ace broadcaster, Mr. Isaac Brown and a few other members of staff of Ayefele were said to be members of the committee.

But, after the meeting, which ended around 7:00 p.m., both parties refused to grant any interview.