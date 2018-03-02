The Sun News
Music, comedy as celebrities unveil LAND

— 2nd March 2018

It was the beginning of a great movement to prevent suicide in Africa, as Kunle Pelemo teamed up with some celebrities to unveil Live And Not Die (L.A.N.D) at The Empowerment Centre, Allen Avenue, Lagos on February 25, 2018.

Celebrities that graced the occasion included ace comedian, Owen Gee, Tinsel star, Adelegan Rotimi, and fast rising singer, MAXIM among others. Hosted by Alayande Stephen, the Project Director, the event kicked off with a speech by Coach Triple A to sensitize the audience on the purpose of the gathering. It was followed by a music interlude by Forthbeing. A drama skit by Glorious Performance Drama Ministry (GDPM) led by Olusanya Babalola also prepared the audience for what was to come. The entire event, however, had musical performances from MAXIM and Forthbeing while Pietrina did the honour of a special poem rendition on suicide.

Speaking, L.A.N.D Convener, Kunle Pelemo said the World Health Organization in 2011 affirmed that suicide is one of the leading causes of death globally, adding that by 2020, approximately 1.53 million people will commit suicide in the world.

In his words: “The LAND project is aimed at supporting people with suicide-related issues. L.A.N.D believes everyone has the right and reason to live. The project seeks to prevent suicide with the help of Research, Information, Technology and Support (RITS) in Africa and other parts of the world. This ranges from moral, mental, material and psychological support.  A #landchallenge initiatives which would be launched across social media, aimed at celebrating the gift of life and spreading the suicide prevention message to all was will be unveiled and projected to the participants.”

The highpoint of the event was the panel of discussion that had Adelegan Rotimi Ademiluyi, Owen Gee, Eniola Adeniji, Teniola Adeyemi, Remi Dairo and Pastor Victor Azuka Adigwe tackling the issue of suicide. The panelists dissected the causes of suicide, sharing personal experiences that inspired members of the audience. Owen Gee opened up on his near suicide experience last year that left the audience in shock.

New minimum wage’ll meet economic realities –FG

— 2nd March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has assured that the new minimum wage in the works will meet the economic realities in the country by addressing social imbalance, inequality and staggering poverty. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this at a dinner to mark the 40th anniversary of the Nigeria…

  • Why I was absent from APC NEC meeting –Saraki

    — 2nd March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has given reasons why he was absent from at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held in Abuja, on Tuesday. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the senate president’s absence was due to already scheduled events he had…

  • Ajaokuta: Reps slam no confidence vote in Fayemi, Bawa Bwari

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Minister: Action unwarranted, unfortunate Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has passed a vote of no confidence on Minister of Solid Minerals   Development, Kayode Fayemi  and his Minister of State, Bawa Bwari. The House passed the verdict after the duo were absent at a sectoral debate on Ajaokuta Steel Company  organised by the chamber….

  • Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

    — 2nd March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 76th birthday. Buhari commended Adeboye’s exemplary leadership which he noted has resulted in an exponential growth of the church, which directly translates into development of infrastructure, building of educational and health institutions,…

  • Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund

    — 2nd March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the move by former finance commissioner, Dapo Kolawole, to stop the N11 billion refund for federal  road projects executed by the state government through a court suit. The governor said such step is anti-people as…

