Music, comedy as celebrities unveil LAND

It was the beginning of a great movement to prevent suicide in Africa, as Kunle Pelemo teamed up with some celebrities to unveil Live And Not Die (L.A.N.D) at The Empowerment Centre, Allen Avenue, Lagos on February 25, 2018.

Celebrities that graced the occasion included ace comedian, Owen Gee, Tinsel star, Adelegan Rotimi, and fast rising singer, MAXIM among others. Hosted by Alayande Stephen, the Project Director, the event kicked off with a speech by Coach Triple A to sensitize the audience on the purpose of the gathering. It was followed by a music interlude by Forthbeing. A drama skit by Glorious Performance Drama Ministry (GDPM) led by Olusanya Babalola also prepared the audience for what was to come. The entire event, however, had musical performances from MAXIM and Forthbeing while Pietrina did the honour of a special poem rendition on suicide.

Speaking, L.A.N.D Convener, Kunle Pelemo said the World Health Organization in 2011 affirmed that suicide is one of the leading causes of death globally, adding that by 2020, approximately 1.53 million people will commit suicide in the world.

In his words: “The LAND project is aimed at supporting people with suicide-related issues. L.A.N.D believes everyone has the right and reason to live. The project seeks to prevent suicide with the help of Research, Information, Technology and Support (RITS) in Africa and other parts of the world. This ranges from moral, mental, material and psychological support. A #landchallenge initiatives which would be launched across social media, aimed at celebrating the gift of life and spreading the suicide prevention message to all was will be unveiled and projected to the participants.”

The highpoint of the event was the panel of discussion that had Adelegan Rotimi Ademiluyi, Owen Gee, Eniola Adeniji, Teniola Adeyemi, Remi Dairo and Pastor Victor Azuka Adigwe tackling the issue of suicide. The panelists dissected the causes of suicide, sharing personal experiences that inspired members of the audience. Owen Gee opened up on his near suicide experience last year that left the audience in shock.