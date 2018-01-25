The Sun News
Latest
25th January 2018 - 14 Poly students arraigned over violent ‘Aluta’ protest
25th January 2018 - Musdapher’s remains taken to Jigawa after funeral prayer in Kano
25th January 2018 - NAF to establish science park at UNN
25th January 2018 - Zamfara plans installing suggestion boxes in Mosques to curb crimes
25th January 2018 - Herdsmen/farmers killings: Army declares total clampdown against perpetrators in Adamawa
25th January 2018 - Kebbi varsity ASUU demands increase in welfare, funds for researches
25th January 2018 - National Assembly broke, can’t fund statutory functions – Saraki
25th January 2018 - France to slash fines for cannabis use
25th January 2018 - NYSC DG demands adequate protection of corps members
25th January 2018 - Jigawa police arrest 12 over sale, use of marijuana, hard drugs
Home / National / Musdapher’s remains taken to Jigawa after funeral prayer in Kano

Musdapher’s remains taken to Jigawa after funeral prayer in Kano

— 25th January 2018

NAN

The remains of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Dahiru Musdapher arrived in Kano on Thursday, where a funeral prayer was held for the repose of his soul.

Musdapher died on Tuesday, January 23, at a London hospital after protracted illness at the age 75.

The prayer was led by Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen, at the Palace of the Emir of Kano.

The remains was later taken to his home town, Babura in Jigawa for interment.

A Federal Government delegation comprising the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu; Minister of State for Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, attended the the funeral.

Others were Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris and traditional rulers also attended the funeral prayer.

Musdapher survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

14 Poly students arraigned over violent ‘Aluta’ protest

— 25th January 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Fourteen students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, have been arraigned before a Magistrate court, sitting in Owo. The students were among those who demonstrated during last week’s violent protest embarked upon by some students of the institution. The students were standing trial on a three count charge of conspiracy,…

  • Musdapher’s remains taken to Jigawa after funeral prayer in Kano

    — 25th January 2018

    NAN The remains of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Dahiru Musdapher arrived in Kano on Thursday, where a funeral prayer was held for the repose of his soul. Musdapher died on Tuesday, January 23, at a London hospital after protracted illness at the age 75. The prayer was led by Chief Imam of…

  • NAF to establish science park at UNN

    — 25th January 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force has concluded plans to establish a science park at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nzukka. Similarly, the NAF has declared its readiness to partner with the UNN in the area of aircraft maintenance, building technology and other relevant fields. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, made…

  • Zamfara plans installing suggestion boxes in Mosques to curb crimes

    — 25th January 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Governor Abdul’Aziz  Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State has disclosed plans by the state government to place suggestion boxes in Mosques  to gather information as means of curbing crimes in the state. Governor Yari said the suggestion boxes would erase fears in the minds of those who provide information to criminals, saying…

  • Herdsmen/farmers killings: Army declares total clampdown against perpetrators in Adamawa

    — 25th January 2018

    BillyGraham Abel, Yola Brigade Commander, 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Bello, has declared a total clampdown on the perpetrators of herdsmen/farmers killings in Adamawa State, saying the military would begin full deployment of its might in dealing with every dissenting elements causing mayhem in the state. Gen. Bello made the remarks, on Thursday, during…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share